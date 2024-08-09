MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Aman Sehrawat beats Darian Toi Cruz to win bronze medal in 57kg freestyle wrestling

India’s Aman Sehrawat beat Puerto Rico’s Darian Doi Cruz in the Paris 2024 Olympics men’s 57kg wrestling category at the Champ-de-Mars Arena to win a bronze medal on Friday.

Published : Aug 09, 2024 23:18 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Aman Sehrawat (red) in action.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Aman Sehrawat (red) in action. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu
FILE PHOTO: India’s Aman Sehrawat (red) in action. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu

India’s Aman Sehrawat beat Puerto Rico’s Darian Toi Cruz 13-5 in the Paris 2024 Olympics men’s 57kg wrestling category at the Champ-de-Mars Arena to win a bronze medal on Friday.

The youngest male wrestler at the Paris Summer Games, Aman, lost his semifinal bout against the top-seed wrestler, Japan’s Rei Higuchi on Tuesday.

AS IT HAPPENED | WRESTLING AT PARIS OLYMPICS, DAY 14 — AUGUST 9 HIGHLIGHTS

Earlier, Aman had beaten North Macedonia’s Vladimir Egorov by a 10-0 margin in the Round of 16 bout and registered a 12-0 technical superiority win over Albania’s Zelimkhan Abakanov in the quarterfinal.

At the Tokyo Olympics, Ravi Kumar Dahiya had won a silver medal in the same weight class. Aman defeated Ravi at the national selection trials for the Olympic qualifiers, and eventually booked a Paris 2024 quota.

With the bronze medal, India continued to secure a medal in wrestling at every edition of the Olympic Games since 2008.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Wrestling /

Aman Sehrawat /

Wrestling

