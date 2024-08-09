India’s Aman Sehrawat beat Puerto Rico’s Darian Toi Cruz 13-5 in the Paris 2024 Olympics men’s 57kg wrestling category at the Champ-de-Mars Arena to win a bronze medal on Friday.
The youngest male wrestler at the Paris Summer Games, Aman, lost his semifinal bout against the top-seed wrestler, Japan’s Rei Higuchi on Tuesday.
AS IT HAPPENED | WRESTLING AT PARIS OLYMPICS, DAY 14 — AUGUST 9 HIGHLIGHTS
Earlier, Aman had beaten North Macedonia’s Vladimir Egorov by a 10-0 margin in the Round of 16 bout and registered a 12-0 technical superiority win over Albania’s Zelimkhan Abakanov in the quarterfinal.
At the Tokyo Olympics, Ravi Kumar Dahiya had won a silver medal in the same weight class. Aman defeated Ravi at the national selection trials for the Olympic qualifiers, and eventually booked a Paris 2024 quota.
With the bronze medal, India continued to secure a medal in wrestling at every edition of the Olympic Games since 2008.
