India’s Aman Sehrawat beat Puerto Rico’s Darian Toi Cruz 13-5 in the Paris 2024 Olympics men’s 57kg wrestling category at the Champ-de-Mars Arena to win a bronze medal on Friday.

The youngest male wrestler at the Paris Summer Games, Aman, lost his semifinal bout against the top-seed wrestler, Japan’s Rei Higuchi on Tuesday.

Earlier, Aman had beaten North Macedonia’s Vladimir Egorov by a 10-0 margin in the Round of 16 bout and registered a 12-0 technical superiority win over Albania’s Zelimkhan Abakanov in the quarterfinal.

At the Tokyo Olympics, Ravi Kumar Dahiya had won a silver medal in the same weight class. Aman defeated Ravi at the national selection trials for the Olympic qualifiers, and eventually booked a Paris 2024 quota.

With the bronze medal, India continued to secure a medal in wrestling at every edition of the Olympic Games since 2008.