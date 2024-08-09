Aman Sehrawat LIVE Updates, Wrestling bronze medal bout, Paris 2024 Olympics: Aman in action against Darian Doi Cruz

August 09, 2024 21:17

What happened in Aman Sehrawat’s semifinal bout yesterday?

Aman lost his men’s 57kg wrestling semifinal to Japan’s Rei Higuchi 10-0 on Thursday.

The first-seed from Japan ended the bout by technical superiority inside the first three minutes.

This means Aman will now fight in the bronze-medal match against Darian Toi Cruz of Puerto Rico.