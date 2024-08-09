MagazineBuy Print

Aman Sehrawat LIVE Updates, Wrestling bronze medal bout, Paris 2024 Olympics: Aman in action against Darian Doi Cruz

Wrestling, Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE: Catch all the live scores, updates and commentary from the Paris 2024 Olympics wrestling event on Friday, August 9.

Updated : Aug 09, 2024 21:38 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Aman Sehrawat’s bronze medal bout in 57kg men’s freestyle wrestling at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Friday, August 9.

  • August 09, 2024 21:38
    Updates on Vinesh’s appeal to CAS for joint-silver

    Vinesh Phogat CAS hearing LIVE updates: Court of Arbitration for Sport’s hearing on August 9; Verdict on Vinesh’s appeal reportedly at 1:30 PM IST

    Vinesh Phogat, Paris 2024 Olympics: Catch all the updates of the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s verdict on Vinesh Phogat’s appeal to award her joint-silver medal.

  • August 09, 2024 21:25
    Live Streaming Info

    The live streaming of the Paris 2024 Olympics events will be available on the JioCinema website and app. The live broadcast will be available on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD.

  • August 09, 2024 21:20
    Aman’s 57kg men’s bracket

    Screenshot 2024-08-09 212029.png

  • August 09, 2024 21:17
    What happened in Aman Sehrawat’s semifinal bout yesterday?

    Aman lost his men’s 57kg wrestling semifinal to Japan’s Rei Higuchi 10-0 on Thursday. 

    The first-seed from Japan ended the bout by technical superiority inside the first three minutes.

    This means Aman will now fight in the bronze-medal match against Darian Toi Cruz of Puerto Rico. 

  • August 09, 2024 21:04
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Aman Sehrawat’s bronze medal bout in 57kg men’s freestyle wrestling at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Friday, August 9.

    Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates from Champ-de-Mars. 

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

olympics /

Wrestling /

Aman Sehrawat /

Wrestling

