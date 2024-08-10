Paris 2024 Olympics: Spain’s Diaz unseats champion to win triple jump gold

Spain’s Jordan Diaz won gold in the men’s triple jump on Friday, securing his country’s first ever Olympic medal in the event by defeating defending champion Pedro Pichardo of Portugal who had to settle for silver.

Pichardo and Diaz were neck-and-neck after two attempts, with Diaz jumping 17.86 metres, two centimetres ahead his rival.

Pichardo thought he had beaten the Spaniard with his last attempt, but when the result came out - 17.81m - he threw himself to the ground in disappointment.

It was a stunning Olympic debut for the 23-year-old Diaz who shook the sport this year by leaping 18.18 metres in June, the third best jump of all time and only 11cm short of the world record.

Italy’s Andy Diaz Hernandez took bronze with 17.64 metres.

Jamaica’s Jaydon Hibbert finished fourth with 17.61 in an impressive result for the 19-year-old.

And Brazil’s Almir dos Santos finished 11th but still ended his Olympic run on a memorable note, falling to one knee to propose to his girlfriend in front of the crowds.