Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally, Day 14 Live Updates: USA on top of standings; India 64th after Neeraj Chopra wins silver

The United States claimed the top spot on the 2024 Paris Olympics medal tally on Friday after bagging a haul of 30 gold, 38 silver and 35 bronze.
China was placed second with 29 gold medals, while Australia was third with 18.
India climbed to the 64th spot after Neeraj Chopra took silver in the men’s javelin throw event.
PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS — MEDAL TALLY (Top 10 nations and India)
|POS
|NOC
|GOLD
|SILVER
|BRONZE
|TOTAL
|1
|United States
|30
|38
|35
|103
|2
|China
|29
|25
|19
|73
|3
|Australia
|18
|14
|13
|45
|4
|France
|14
|19
|21
|54
|5
|Great Britain
|13
|17
|21
|51
|6
|Japan
|13
|7
|13
|33
|7
|Republic of Korea
|13
|8
|7
|28
|8
|Netherlands
|11
|6
|8
|25
|9
|Italy
|10
|11
|9
|30
|10
|Germany
|9
|9
|5
|23
|64
|India
|0
|1
|4
|5
Last updated at 12:21PM IST (August 9)
