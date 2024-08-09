MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally, Day 14 Live Updates: USA on top of standings; India 64th after Neeraj Chopra wins silver

The United States claimed the top spot on the 2024 Paris Olympics medal tally on Friday after bagging a haul of 30 gold, 38 silver and 35 bronze.

Updated : Aug 09, 2024 15:08 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competes during the men’s javelin throw final.  
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competes during the men's javelin throw final.   | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Neeraj Chopra, of India, competes during the men’s javelin throw final.   | Photo Credit: AP

The United States claimed the top spot on the 2024 Paris Olympics medal tally on Friday after bagging a haul of 30 gold, 38 silver and 35 bronze.

China was placed second with 29 gold medals, while Australia was third with 18.

India climbed to the 64th spot after Neeraj Chopra took silver in the men’s javelin throw event.

PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS — MEDAL TALLY (Top 10 nations and India)

POS NOC GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTAL
1 United States 30 38 35 103
2 China 29 25 19 73
3 Australia 18 14 13 45
4 France 14 19 21 54
5 Great Britain 13 17 21 51
6 Japan 13 7 13 33
7 Republic of Korea 13 8 7 28
8 Netherlands 11 6 8 25
9 Italy 10 11 9 30
10 Germany 9 9 5 23
64 India 0 1 4 5

Last updated at 12:21PM IST (August 9)

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
