MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Who are the lawyers representing Vinesh Phogat in her appeal to CAS after Paris 2024 Olympics disqualification?

Senior counsels Harish Salve and Vidushpat Singhania have been roped as the lawyers to represent Vinesh before CAS ad hoc division during the hearing at 5:30PM IST on Friday.

Published : Aug 09, 2024 15:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat.
Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat. | Photo Credit: PTI

Vinesh Phogat and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) following her disqualification from the gold medal match in the 50kg wrestling event at the Paris Olympics. 

Senior counsels Harish Salve and Vidushpat Singhania have been roped as the lawyers to represent Vinesh before CAS ad hoc division during the hearing at 5:30PM IST on Friday.

Salve served as the Solicitor General of India from 1999 to 2003. He also represented India before the International Court of Justice in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

READ | Vinesh Phogat’s appeal to CAS: Full details of IOA’s submission before hearing

Vinesh’s legal team will also have French lawyers Joelle Monlouis, Estelle Ivanova, Habbine Estelle Kim and Charles Amson who helped her and IOA during the filing of the application.

Vinesh was disqualified from the competition after she exceeded the limit during the weigh-in on the day of her 50kg final by 100 grams. As per UWW rules, her results from the first day of the competition have also been annulled and she has been ranked last.

Vinesh is seeking a joint silver medal alongside Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman, who replaced Vinesh in the gold medal bout and lost to USA’s Sarah Hildebrandt.

Related Topics

Vinesh Phoghat /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

IOA /

Wrestling

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Who are the lawyers representing Vinesh Phogat in her appeal to CAS after Paris 2024 Olympics disqualification?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, August 9, Day 14: India men’s 4x400 relay team manages season-best timing; Vinesh Phogat appeal verdict expected today; Aman Sehrawat in bronze-medal bout
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Manu Bhaker named India’s flagbearers for closing ceremony
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 14: Indians in action — August 9 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally, Day 14 Live Updates: USA on top of standings; India 64th after Neeraj Chopra wins silver
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Manu Bhaker named India’s flagbearers for closing ceremony
    Team Sportstar
  2. Who are the lawyers representing Vinesh Phogat in her appeal to CAS after Paris 2024 Olympics disqualification?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, August 9, Day 14: India men’s 4x400 relay team manages season-best timing; Vinesh Phogat appeal verdict expected today; Aman Sehrawat in bronze-medal bout
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Botswana declares half-day holiday to mark first-ever gold medal
    Reuters
  5. Weightlifting, Paris Olympics 2024: Indonesia’s Juniansyah wins men’s 73kg gold medal, Shi fails to finish
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Who are the lawyers representing Vinesh Phogat in her appeal to CAS after Paris 2024 Olympics disqualification?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, August 9, Day 14: India men’s 4x400 relay team manages season-best timing; Vinesh Phogat appeal verdict expected today; Aman Sehrawat in bronze-medal bout
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Manu Bhaker named India’s flagbearers for closing ceremony
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 14: Indians in action — August 9 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally, Day 14 Live Updates: USA on top of standings; India 64th after Neeraj Chopra wins silver
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment