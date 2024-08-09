Who are the lawyers representing Vinesh Phogat in her appeal to CAS after Paris 2024 Olympics disqualification?

Vinesh Phogat and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) following her disqualification from the gold medal match in the 50kg wrestling event at the Paris Olympics.

Senior counsels Harish Salve and Vidushpat Singhania have been roped as the lawyers to represent Vinesh before CAS ad hoc division during the hearing at 5:30PM IST on Friday.

Salve served as the Solicitor General of India from 1999 to 2003. He also represented India before the International Court of Justice in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

Vinesh’s legal team will also have French lawyers Joelle Monlouis, Estelle Ivanova, Habbine Estelle Kim and Charles Amson who helped her and IOA during the filing of the application.

Vinesh was disqualified from the competition after she exceeded the limit during the weigh-in on the day of her 50kg final by 100 grams. As per UWW rules, her results from the first day of the competition have also been annulled and she has been ranked last.

Vinesh is seeking a joint silver medal alongside Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman, who replaced Vinesh in the gold medal bout and lost to USA’s Sarah Hildebrandt.