Paris 2024 Olympics: IOA optimistic of favourable resolution at CAS regarding Vinesh Phogat’s appeal

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA), on Friday, said that it remains optimistic about a favourable outcome of wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s application before the Court of Arbitration of Sport’s (CAS’s) Ad hoc division.

Vinesh had pulled off the biggest upset of the Paris 2024 Olympics when she beat the ‘invincible’ Yui Susaki in the semifinals of the women’s 50kg freestyle on August 6.

But on the morning of the final the next day, she failed to meet the weight requirement, missing the cut by a mere 100 grams. As a result, she was disqualified from the medal race altogether, after which she decided to retire from wrestling.

Sport can be brutal. It can tear down the strongest among us.



Vinesh Phogat's retirement announcement is just 💔#Wrestling | #ParisOlympics | #Paris2024pic.twitter.com/szjs5AVD2O — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) August 8, 2024

Two days later though, the wrestler appealed against her disqualification to the CAS, with Senior Advocates Harish Salve, Vidushpat Singhania and the Krida Legal team assisting Vinesh in the proceedings.

RELATED: Vinesh Phogat’s appeal to CAS: Full details of IOA’s submission before hearing

“Indian Olympic Association remained hopeful of a positive resolution of wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s application before the Ad hoc Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against her failed weigh-in on the second day of her Women’s Wrestling 50kg competition in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games,” the IOA said in a release.

“Since the matter is sub-judice, IOA can only state that the Sole Arbitrator Dr. Annabelle Bennett AC SC (Australia) heard all parties applicant Vinesh Phogat, the respondents United World Wrestling and the International Olympic Committee as well as IOA as an interested party over three hours.”

Vinesh Phogat filed an appeal in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after her disqualification from the Women's Freestyle 50kg final at #Paris2024



Here's all you need to know about the CAS ad-hoc committee which will give the verdict: ➡️ https://t.co/porEVBw1rGpic.twitter.com/8MyCkSjKIX — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) August 8, 2024

The IOA further added that each of the parties was given opportunities to file detailed legal submissions before the hearing and then present oral arguments.

It was then indicated by Dr. Bennett that the ‘operative part of the order may be expected soon, with a detailed order with reasons to follow thereafter.’

ALSO READ: Paris 2024 Olympics: Vinesh Phogat, Antim Panghal and the truth behind Olympic selection trials

IOA President Dr PT Usha thanked the legal team, adding, “IOA deems its duty to back Vinesh and would like to reaffirm its steadfast, unflinching, and unwavering support to her, regardless of the outcome of this matter.

“We are proud of her countless achievements on the wrestling mat throughout her stellar career.”