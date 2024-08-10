MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: IOA optimistic of favourable resolution at CAS regarding Vinesh Phogat’s appeal

Vinesh had pulled off the biggest upset of the Paris 2024 Olympics when she beat the ‘invincible’ Yui Susaki in the semifinals of the women’s 50kg freestyle on August 6.

Published : Aug 10, 2024 02:19 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Vinesh Phogat has appealed against her disqualification to the CAS, with Senior Advocates Harish Salve, Vidushpat Singhania and the Krida Legal team assisting Vinesh in the proceedings.
Vinesh Phogat has appealed against her disqualification to the CAS, with Senior Advocates Harish Salve, Vidushpat Singhania and the Krida Legal team assisting Vinesh in the proceedings. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Vinesh Phogat has appealed against her disqualification to the CAS, with Senior Advocates Harish Salve, Vidushpat Singhania and the Krida Legal team assisting Vinesh in the proceedings. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA), on Friday, said that it remains optimistic about a favourable outcome of wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s application before the Court of Arbitration of Sport’s (CAS’s) Ad hoc division.

Vinesh had pulled off the biggest upset of the Paris 2024 Olympics when she beat the ‘invincible’ Yui Susaki in the semifinals of the women’s 50kg freestyle on August 6.

But on the morning of the final the next day, she failed to meet the weight requirement, missing the cut by a mere 100 grams. As a result, she was disqualified from the medal race altogether, after which she decided to retire from wrestling.

Two days later though, the wrestler appealed against her disqualification to the CAS, with Senior Advocates Harish Salve, Vidushpat Singhania and the Krida Legal team assisting Vinesh in the proceedings.

RELATED: Vinesh Phogat’s appeal to CAS: Full details of IOA’s submission before hearing

“Indian Olympic Association remained hopeful of a positive resolution of wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s application before the Ad hoc Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against her failed weigh-in on the second day of her Women’s Wrestling 50kg competition in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games,” the IOA said in a release.

“Since the matter is sub-judice, IOA can only state that the Sole Arbitrator Dr. Annabelle Bennett AC SC (Australia) heard all parties applicant Vinesh Phogat, the respondents United World Wrestling and the International Olympic Committee as well as IOA as an interested party over three hours.”

The IOA further added that each of the parties was given opportunities to file detailed legal submissions before the hearing and then present oral arguments.

It was then indicated by Dr. Bennett that the ‘operative part of the order may be expected soon, with a detailed order with reasons to follow thereafter.’

ALSO READ: Paris 2024 Olympics: Vinesh Phogat, Antim Panghal and the truth behind Olympic selection trials

IOA President Dr PT Usha thanked the legal team, adding, “IOA deems its duty to back Vinesh and would like to reaffirm its steadfast, unflinching, and unwavering support to her, regardless of the outcome of this matter.

“We are proud of her countless achievements on the wrestling mat throughout her stellar career.”

Related Topics

Vinesh Phoghat /

Paris 2024 /

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, August 9, Day 14: Aman Sehrawat wins bronze in wrestling to become India’s youngest individual medal winner, Spain takes men’s football gold
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: IOA optimistic of favourable resolution at CAS regarding Vinesh Phogat’s appeal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally, Day 14 Live Updates: USA overtakes China on top; India 69th after Aman Sehrawat’s bronze
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Netherlands secures Olympic hockey double with women’s gold after shootout
    AFP
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Kenya’s Chebet wins women’s 10,000 metres gold
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: IOA optimistic of favourable resolution at CAS regarding Vinesh Phogat’s appeal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Netherlands secures Olympic hockey double with women’s gold after shootout
    AFP
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: American Benjamin wins men’s 400 metres hurdles gold
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Spain’s Diaz unseats champion to win triple jump gold
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Kenya’s Chebet wins women’s 10,000 metres gold
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, August 9, Day 14: Aman Sehrawat wins bronze in wrestling to become India’s youngest individual medal winner, Spain takes men’s football gold
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: IOA optimistic of favourable resolution at CAS regarding Vinesh Phogat’s appeal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally, Day 14 Live Updates: USA overtakes China on top; India 69th after Aman Sehrawat’s bronze
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Netherlands secures Olympic hockey double with women’s gold after shootout
    AFP
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Kenya’s Chebet wins women’s 10,000 metres gold
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment