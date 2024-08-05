MagazineBuy Print

MAR vs ESP, Paris 2024 Olympics men’s football semifinal: Spain takes on Morocco; Main referee replaced after on-field collision

MAR vs ESP: Follow for all LIVE score updates from the Olympics men’s football semifinal between Spain and Morocco happening in Paris on Monday.

Updated : Aug 05, 2024 22:00 IST

Team Sportstar
MARSEILLE, FRANCE - AUGUST 05: Referee Ilgiz Tantashev leaves the pitch after suffering an injury and being substituted during the Men's semifinal match between Morocco and Spain during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de Marseille on August 05, 2024 in Marseille, France. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
MARSEILLE, FRANCE - AUGUST 05: Referee Ilgiz Tantashev leaves the pitch after suffering an injury and being substituted during the Men's semifinal match between Morocco and Spain during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de Marseille on August 05, 2024 in Marseille, France. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: Alex Livesey
MARSEILLE, FRANCE - AUGUST 05: Referee Ilgiz Tantashev leaves the pitch after suffering an injury and being substituted during the Men's semifinal match between Morocco and Spain during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de Marseille on August 05, 2024 in Marseille, France. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: Alex Livesey

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the Olympics men’s football semifinal between Spain and Morocco happening in Paris on Monday. 

  • August 05, 2024 22:00
    30’

    Spain pushes Morocco back into the defensive third. Morocco’s attacking outlets restricted to counters. Fermin Lopez makes room for himself inside the box. His shot though is wayward. 

  • August 05, 2024 21:57
    Replacement Referee!

    Paris 2024 Olympics: Referee suffers injury in Spain vs Morocco semifinal; forced to come off field

    Uzbekistan’s Ilgiz Tantashev who was the referee in the Paris 2024 Olympics football semifinal between Morocco and Spain had to be replaced due to an injury at the Marseille Stadium on Monday.

  • August 05, 2024 21:57
    26’

    Better passing from Spain as it gains control of the proceedings. Another penalty box entry, but nothing comes out of it. Spain wins a corner down the left. El Kajoui punches it away. 

  • August 05, 2024 21:52
    22’

    Abel Ruiz gains control of a loose ball inside the box. His shot though is blocked. Fermin Lopez is the next to have a crack. Better shot this time. El Kajoui is forced into a low diving save to turn it over. 

  • August 05, 2024 21:49
    18’

    Match restarts with a Moroccan freekick. Rahimi with some slick ball control inside the box. He crumbles under the Spanish pressure. No penalty says the umpire. 

  • August 05, 2024 21:46
    Referee Substitution!

    We have an unusual scenario. The Uzbek referee Ilgiz Tantashev is injured in a collision with a Spanish player and is replaced with Glenn Nyberg. 

  • August 05, 2024 21:44
    13’

    Morocco ‘s intensity has taken Spain by surprise. The Spanish side is unable to make much of a progression. Spanish midfield forced to resort to fouls to restrict the Moroccan passing movement. 

  • August 05, 2024 21:40
    10’

    Sergio Gomez gives away a cheap freekick and Morocco has a chance to put the ball into the Spanish box. Swung in by Akhomach. But it bounces right into the arms of goalkeeper Tenas. 

  • August 05, 2024 21:37
    6’

    Spain unable to get into a rhythm as Morocco’s low block frustrates them. Morocco skipper Hakimi is leading the charge for the African side. 

  • August 05, 2024 21:34
    3’

    Spain loses the ball in the midfield and Morocco gets a chance to break. But Spanish defence gets back in time to cover up. Spain wins the first corner of the day. Easy gather for Morocco keeper El Kajoui. 

  • August 05, 2024 21:31
    Kick off!

    Morocco in their primary red kit while Spain is in their lemon yellow colours. 

  • August 05, 2024 21:29
    Match to kick off soon!

    Both teams are out in the middle. The national anthems are sung and we are about to start. 

  • August 05, 2024 21:10
    Morocco fans taking over!

    MARSEILLE, FRANCE - AUGUST 05: Fans of Team Morocco light flares outside the stadium prior to the Men's semifinal match between Morocco and Spain during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de Marseille on August 05, 2024 in Marseille, France. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

    MARSEILLE, FRANCE - AUGUST 05: Fans of Team Morocco cheer outside the stadium prior to the Men's semifinal match between Morocco and Spain during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de Marseille on August 05, 2024 in Marseille, France. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

  • August 05, 2024 20:57
    Follow for all Olympics updates

    Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, Day 10: Lakshya Sen misses out on bronze; Nisha Dahiya loses wrestling 68kg quarterfinal after injury

    Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates: Check the score, updates and commentary from all the events on Day 10, Monday, August 5 at Paris 2024.

  • August 05, 2024 20:44
    Preview

    Paris Olympics 2024: Spain looks for second straight final, Morocco aims for another surprise

    In a similar fashion, Spain earned a 2-1 victory against Uzbekistan and a 3-1 win over the Dominican Republic before a 2-1 loss to Group C winner Egypt for a second-place finish.

  • August 05, 2024 20:38
    One change for Morocco - Ben Seghir replaces El Khannouss
  • August 05, 2024 20:34
    Unchanged Spain!
  • August 05, 2024 20:27
    Lineups!

    Morocco: Munir El Kajoui, Achraf Hakimi, Mehdi Boukamir, Eliesse Ben Seghir, Soufiane Rahimi, Ilias Akhomach, Zakaria El Ouahdi, Oussama Targhalline, Abde Ezzalzouli, Oussama El Azzouzi, Amir Richardson.

    Spain: Arnau Tenas, Marc Pubill, Juan Miranda, Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Pablo Barrios, Abel Ruiz, Alex Baena, Fermin Lopez, Aimar Oroz, Sergio Gomez.

  • August 05, 2024 20:24
    Welcome!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the men’s football semifinal clash between Spain and Morocco in Paris Olympics 2024. 

