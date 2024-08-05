MAR vs ESP, Paris 2024 Olympics men’s football semifinal: Spain takes on Morocco; Main referee replaced after on-field collision

- August 05, 2024 22:0030’
Spain pushes Morocco back into the defensive third. Morocco’s attacking outlets restricted to counters. Fermin Lopez makes room for himself inside the box. His shot though is wayward.
- August 05, 2024 21:57Replacement Referee!
- August 05, 2024 21:5726’
Better passing from Spain as it gains control of the proceedings. Another penalty box entry, but nothing comes out of it. Spain wins a corner down the left. El Kajoui punches it away.
- August 05, 2024 21:5222’
Abel Ruiz gains control of a loose ball inside the box. His shot though is blocked. Fermin Lopez is the next to have a crack. Better shot this time. El Kajoui is forced into a low diving save to turn it over.
- August 05, 2024 21:4918’
Match restarts with a Moroccan freekick. Rahimi with some slick ball control inside the box. He crumbles under the Spanish pressure. No penalty says the umpire.
- August 05, 2024 21:46Referee Substitution!
We have an unusual scenario. The Uzbek referee Ilgiz Tantashev is injured in a collision with a Spanish player and is replaced with Glenn Nyberg.
- August 05, 2024 21:4413’
Morocco ‘s intensity has taken Spain by surprise. The Spanish side is unable to make much of a progression. Spanish midfield forced to resort to fouls to restrict the Moroccan passing movement.
- August 05, 2024 21:4010’
Sergio Gomez gives away a cheap freekick and Morocco has a chance to put the ball into the Spanish box. Swung in by Akhomach. But it bounces right into the arms of goalkeeper Tenas.
- August 05, 2024 21:376’
Spain unable to get into a rhythm as Morocco’s low block frustrates them. Morocco skipper Hakimi is leading the charge for the African side.
- August 05, 2024 21:343’
Spain loses the ball in the midfield and Morocco gets a chance to break. But Spanish defence gets back in time to cover up. Spain wins the first corner of the day. Easy gather for Morocco keeper El Kajoui.
- August 05, 2024 21:31Kick off!
Morocco in their primary red kit while Spain is in their lemon yellow colours.
- August 05, 2024 21:29Match to kick off soon!
Both teams are out in the middle. The national anthems are sung and we are about to start.
- August 05, 2024 21:10Morocco fans taking over!
- August 05, 2024 20:57Follow for all Olympics updates
- August 05, 2024 20:44Preview
- August 05, 2024 20:38One change for Morocco - Ben Seghir replaces El Khannouss
- August 05, 2024 20:34Unchanged Spain!
- August 05, 2024 20:27Lineups!
Morocco: Munir El Kajoui, Achraf Hakimi, Mehdi Boukamir, Eliesse Ben Seghir, Soufiane Rahimi, Ilias Akhomach, Zakaria El Ouahdi, Oussama Targhalline, Abde Ezzalzouli, Oussama El Azzouzi, Amir Richardson.
Spain: Arnau Tenas, Marc Pubill, Juan Miranda, Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Pablo Barrios, Abel Ruiz, Alex Baena, Fermin Lopez, Aimar Oroz, Sergio Gomez.
- August 05, 2024 20:24Welcome!
Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the men’s football semifinal clash between Spain and Morocco in Paris Olympics 2024.
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Referee suffers injury in Spain vs Morocco semifinal; forced to come off field
- MAR vs ESP, Paris 2024 Olympics men’s football semifinal: Spain takes on Morocco; Main referee replaced after on-field collision
- Paris 2024 Olympics: With four medals, Biles proud of Paris achievement despite final day errors
- Paris Olympics: Lakshya Sen left without answers as imperceptible momentum shift costs Indian bronze medal
- Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena in action: Paris 2024 Olympics javelin throw qualification - Preview, live streaming, stats
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE