MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Olympics: Avinash Sable qualifies for 3000m Steeplechase final

Avinash Sable qualified for the Men’s 3000m Steeplechase final after finishing fifth in his heat with a timing of 8:15.43 on Monday at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Published : Aug 05, 2024 23:20 IST - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Avinash Sable competes in the men’s 3000m steeplechase heat of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
India’s Avinash Sable competes in the men’s 3000m steeplechase heat of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

India’s Avinash Sable competes in the men’s 3000m steeplechase heat of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. | Photo Credit: AFP

Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris Olympics: Avinash Sable qualifies for 3000m Steeplechase final
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Pitch invasion bid delayed men’s 100m final, says organiser
    AFP
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 11: Indians in action — August 6 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat to face Tokyo 2020 gold medallist and four-time world champion in first round
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: With four medals, Biles proud of Paris achievement despite final day errors
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Athletics, Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Score Updates, August 5: Avinash Sable enters 3000m Steeplechase final; Armand Duplantis, Noah Lyles in action
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics: Avinash Sable qualifies for 3000m Steeplechase final
    Team Sportstar
  3. MAR vs ESP, Paris 2024 Olympics men’s football semifinal LIVE score: Fermin Lopez brings Spain level vs Morocco
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, Day 10: Avinash Sable in steeplechase action; Lakshya misses out on bronze; Nisha loses wrestling quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena in action: Paris 2024 Olympics javelin throw qualification - When and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment