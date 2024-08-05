Paris Olympics: Avinash Sable qualifies for 3000m Steeplechase final

India’s Avinash Sable qualified for the Men’s 3000m Steeplechase final after finishing fifth in his heat with a timing of 8:15.43 on Monday at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
More to follow...
