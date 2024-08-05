Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 11: Indians in action — August 6 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11 this year.

The Paris Olympics will feature 32 sports, including the 28 “core” disciplines, that include breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.

On August 6, Indian athletes will be in action across multiple disciplines such as table tennis, wrestling, javelin throw, and hockey.

The India men’s hockey team will take on Germany in the semifinal, while defending champion Neeraj Chopra will be in action in the qualification round of the javelin throw event on Tuesday.