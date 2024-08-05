MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 11: Indians in action — August 6 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

On August 6, Indian athletes will be in action across multiple disciplines such as table tennis, wrestling, javelin throw, and hockey.

Published : Aug 05, 2024 22:39 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Neeraj Chopra will be in action on Tuesday.
Neeraj Chopra will be in action on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

Neeraj Chopra will be in action on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11 this year.

The Paris Olympics will feature 32 sports, including the 28 “core” disciplines, that include breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.

On August 6, Indian athletes will be in action across multiple disciplines such as table tennis, wrestling, javelin throw, and hockey.

The India men’s hockey team will take on Germany in the semifinal, while defending champion Neeraj Chopra will be in action in the qualification round of the javelin throw event on Tuesday.

INDIANS IN ACTION - AUGUST 6
1:30 PM IST - Table Tennis - Men’s Team Round of 16 - India vs China
1:50 PM IST - Athletics - Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification - Group A - Kishore Jena
2:30 PM IST - Wrestling - Women’s Freestyle 68kg Repechage - Nisha Dahiya (Subject to qualification)
2:50 PM IST - Athletics - Women’s 400m Repechage Round - Kiran Pahal
2:30 PM IST - Wrestling - Women’s Freestyle 50kg 1/8 Finals - Vinesh Phogat vs Yui Susaki (Japan)
3:20 PM IST - Athletics - Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification Group B - Neeraj Chopra
4:20 PM IST - Wrestling - Women’s Freestyle 50kg 1/4 Finals - Vinesh Phogat (Subject to qualification)
10:25/10:35 PM IST - Wrestling - Women’s Freestyle 50kg Semifinal - Vinesh Phogat (Subject to qualification)
10:30 PM IST - Hockey - Men’s Semifinal - India vs Germany
12:20/12:30 AM IST - Wrestling - Women’s Freestyle 68kg Bronze Medal Match - Nisha Dahiya (Subject to qualification)

