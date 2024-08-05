Paris Olympics 2024: India looks to rise above adversity in hockey semifinal clash against high-flying Germany

After showing its steely resolve and getting past Great Britain in the quarterfinals despite being a man down, India will be ready to tackle the situation arising out of defender Amit Rohidas’ absence when it takes on World champion Germany in the men’s hockey semifinals of the Olympics at the Yves du Manoir Stadium here on Tuesday.

Rohidas was suspended for one match due to a red card he received in the quarterfinals. Hockey India’s appeal against the decision was rejected on Monday, rendering Rohidas ineligible for the crucial match.

Having played three quarters without Rohidas against Great Britain, India has already done a simulation of living life without him.

The defence has overcome its shortcomings, shown in early pool matches, to grow stronger. It passed the Great Britain test in flying colours and will be eager to present the same grittiness and composure against Germany, which has scored the maximum goals and has won five out of its six matches so far.

India, which thwarted the German challenge in the bronze medal contest in Tokyo, recorded a win and a loss against Germany during the FIH Pro League in June. But that was in the build-up phase when teams were trying out different things. In the Olympics proper, the intensity may be at a different level.

While Manpreet did a good job as Rohidas’ replacement in the back and is likely to carry out the responsibility again, India will have to manage with one player less on the bench and it may impact the rolling substitution.

The team will look to carry on its well-coordinated efforts with stress on keeping its post safe from a German invasion, which has produced 14 field goals for the World champion.

In contrast, India has scored eight of its 11 goals through penalty corners or strokes. Needless to say, drag-flicker Harmanpreet will be crucial to India’s scheme of things in the absence of Rohidas – who also works as a penalty corner specialist and a rusher to block opponents’ corners.

Germany, which has gained from its prolific scorers, including Christopher Ruhr and Justus Weigand, will try to continue its dominance and put India under pressure after seeing off Argentina in the quarterfinals.

With Germany on top of its game and India keen to shine in adversity, the duel may offer a treat to the eyes.