Boxing LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 9 — August 4 updates: Lovlina Borgohain up against No. 1 seed China’s Li Qian in quarterfinals

- August 04, 2024 15:14Round 2
Dominating start from Li Qian who pushes Lovlina back with punches hitting her straight on the face. Lovlina tries to counter but ends up with a headlock. Qian takes herself down but she is in total control of this bout by the looks of it. Lovlina is trying but is unable to land connecting jabs. Lovlina looks tried by the end of this round, Li is countering with her punches.
- August 04, 2024 15:10Round 1
Lovlina starts with a punch before there is a lock-up. Lovlina lands another jab before the referee separates both boxers again. Li Qian uses her fierce punches to surprise Lovline but the Indian is retaliating with all her force. Ah, this will hurt, Lovlina endures three straight jabs and an uppercut as the Chinese start to dominate this round. Lovlina has been reprimanded for hitting Li Qian on the back and neck. Looks like a very close bout.
Result: Lovlina 2-3 Li Qian
- August 04, 2024 15:08Live action
All set, we are heading for some exciting live action!
- August 04, 2024 15:07Lovlina in blue, Li Qian in red
In blue, we have Lovlina while Li Qian is wearing a red jersey.
- August 04, 2024 15:06Age
Li Qian - 34
Lovlina Borgohain - 27
- August 04, 2024 15:05Seeds
Li Qian - 1
Lovlina Borgohain - 8
- August 04, 2024 15:05Score Judges for Lovlina vs Li Qian
- August 04, 2024 15:04IBA Women’s Boxing World Championships
Lovlina has beaten Li Qian in 2023 in New Delhi.
- August 04, 2024 14:54Big test awaits for Lovlina
A big test awaits Lovlina, a bronze medallist in the Tokyo Olympics in the 69kg category, as she will take on old rival and top-seeded Chinese star Li Qian, a double Olympic medallist, a triple world championships medallist and the current Asian Games champion, in a crucial quarterfinal contest on Sunday.
- August 04, 2024 14:32Indians in action on August 4
- August 04, 2024 14:32Live Streaming Info
The live telecast of the Paris Olympics will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India from July 26 to August 11.
- August 04, 2024 14:11Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the boxing women’s 75kg quarterfinal bout between India’s Lovlina Borgohain and China’s Li Qian.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the live action as Borgohain is just one win away from assuring her of a medal!
