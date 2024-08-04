MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Boxing LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 9 — August 4 updates: Lovlina Borgohain up against No. 1 seed China’s Li Qian in quarterfinals

Boxing, Paris Olympics 2024: Catch the live score, updates and commentary from Lovlina Borgohain’s boxing women’s 75kg Quarterfinal against China’s Li Qian.

Updated : Aug 04, 2024 15:18 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the boxing women’s 75kg quarterfinal bout between India’s Lovlina Borgohain and China’s Li Qian.

  • August 04, 2024 15:14
    Round 2

    Dominating start from Li Qian who pushes Lovlina back with punches hitting her straight on the face. Lovlina tries to counter but ends up with a headlock. Qian takes herself down but she is in total control of this bout by the looks of it. Lovlina is trying but is unable to land connecting jabs. Lovlina looks tried by the end of this round, Li is countering with her punches. 

  • August 04, 2024 15:10
    Round 1

    Lovlina starts with a punch before there is a lock-up. Lovlina lands another jab before the referee separates both boxers again. Li Qian uses her fierce punches to surprise Lovline but the Indian is retaliating with all her force. Ah, this will hurt, Lovlina endures three straight jabs and an uppercut as the Chinese start to dominate this round. Lovlina has been reprimanded for hitting Li Qian on the back and neck. Looks like a very close bout. 


    Result: Lovlina 2-3 Li Qian

  • August 04, 2024 15:08
    Live action

    All set, we are heading for some exciting live action! 

  • August 04, 2024 15:07
    Lovlina in blue, Li Qian in red

    In blue, we have Lovlina while Li Qian is wearing a red jersey. 

  • August 04, 2024 15:06
    Age

    Li Qian - 34

    Lovlina Borgohain - 27

  • August 04, 2024 15:05
    Seeds

    Li Qian - 1

    Lovlina Borgohain - 8

  • August 04, 2024 15:05
    Score Judges for Lovlina vs Li Qian

    Screenshot 2024-08-04 150440.png

  • August 04, 2024 15:04
    IBA Women’s Boxing World Championships

    Lovlina has beaten Li Qian in 2023 in New Delhi. 

    image (5).jpeg

  • August 04, 2024 14:54
    Big test awaits for Lovlina

    A big test awaits Lovlina, a bronze medallist in the Tokyo Olympics in the 69kg category, as she will take on old rival and top-seeded Chinese star Li Qian, a double Olympic medallist, a triple world championships medallist and the current Asian Games champion, in a crucial quarterfinal contest on Sunday.

  • August 04, 2024 14:32
    Indians in action on August 4

    Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 9: Indians in action — August 4 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

    On August 4, Indian athletes will be in action across multiple disciplines such as shooting, hockey, athletics and boxing.

  • August 04, 2024 14:32
    Live Streaming Info

    The live telecast of the Paris Olympics will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India from July 26 to August 11. 

  • August 04, 2024 14:11
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the boxing women’s 75kg quarterfinal bout between India’s Lovlina Borgohain and China’s Li Qian. 

    Stay tuned as we bring you all the live action as Borgohain is just one win away from assuring her of a medal! 

Related Topics

Boxing /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Lovlina Borgohain

Latest on Sportstar

  1. VIDEO: Tokyo setback made Manu stronger, says Indian Shooting Coach Samresh Jung
    Team Sportstar
  2. SL vs IND Live Score, 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka 39/1 (9); Mendis, Fernando at crease after Nissanka falls early vs India
    Team Sportstar
  3. Boxing LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 9 — August 4 updates: Lovlina Borgohain up against No. 1 seed China’s Li Qian in quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Great Britain LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics Hockey quarterfinal: India defeats Great Britain 4-2 in shootout, secures semifinal spot
    Team Sportstar
  5. LIVE Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC score, Durand Cup 2024: KBFC v PFC; Lineups out
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Shericka Jackson, gold medal favourite, pulls out of 200m heats
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024: Henry Fieldman becomes first athlete to win Olympic medals in men’s and women’s event
    Team Sportstar
  3. Badminton LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Lakshya Sen to face Viktor Axelsen in semifinal; streaming info, head to head record - Match updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Boxing LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 9 — August 4 updates: Lovlina Borgohain up against No. 1 seed China’s Li Qian in quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Amit Rohidas shown red card in IND vs GBR hockey quarterfinal, India down to 10 players
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. VIDEO: Tokyo setback made Manu stronger, says Indian Shooting Coach Samresh Jung
    Team Sportstar
  2. SL vs IND Live Score, 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka 39/1 (9); Mendis, Fernando at crease after Nissanka falls early vs India
    Team Sportstar
  3. Boxing LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 9 — August 4 updates: Lovlina Borgohain up against No. 1 seed China’s Li Qian in quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Great Britain LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics Hockey quarterfinal: India defeats Great Britain 4-2 in shootout, secures semifinal spot
    Team Sportstar
  5. LIVE Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC score, Durand Cup 2024: KBFC v PFC; Lineups out
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment