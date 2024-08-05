MagazineBuy Print

FRA vs EGY Live Score, Paris 2024 Olympics football semifinal: France vs Egypt goalless after 30 minutes

FRA vs EGY Live Score: Catch the score, commentary and updates from the Paris 2024 Olympics men’s football semifinal between France and Egypt taking place at the Lyon Stadium.

Updated : Aug 06, 2024 01:05 IST

Team Sportstar
Paris 2024 Olympics - Football - Men's Semi-final - France vs Egypt - Lyon Stadium, Decines-Charpieu, France - August 05, 2024. Loic Bade of France in action with Ahmed Eid of Egypt. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Paris 2024 Olympics - Football - Men's Semi-final - France vs Egypt - Lyon Stadium, Decines-Charpieu, France - August 05, 2024. Loic Bade of France in action with Ahmed Eid of Egypt. REUTERS/Nir Elias | Photo Credit: NIR ELIAS
Paris 2024 Olympics - Football - Men's Semi-final - France vs Egypt - Lyon Stadium, Decines-Charpieu, France - August 05, 2024. Loic Bade of France in action with Ahmed Eid of Egypt. REUTERS/Nir Elias | Photo Credit: NIR ELIAS

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the men’s football semifinal between France and Egypt at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

  • August 06, 2024 01:01
    30’

    Egyptian winger Ibrahim Adel dazzles his way past a couple of French defenders before putting the ball in. But France has bodies behind the ball to prevent a shot on goal. 

  • August 06, 2024 00:57
    26’

    Egypt wins a corner down the right. Curved into a dangerous area. French defence manages to squeeze it away. Olise has another go. This time from further away. Misses the top corner. He has been the most influential attacker in this game so far. 

  • August 06, 2024 00:53
    22’

    Egypt wins a freekick from a promising position. But the delivery leaves much to desire. France regroup and push Egypt back. 

  • August 06, 2024 00:49
    18’

    Midfielder Akliouche has been at the heart of almost all of France’s attacking initiative. He wins a freekick for France, which is swung wide by Olise. 

  • August 06, 2024 00:46
    14’

    Another shot from inside the box from Olise. This time it is blocked away by the Egyptian defence. Egypt unable to break away from French offensive pressure. 

  • August 06, 2024 00:41
    10’

    The French attacking line is showing improved cohesion. Egypt’s defence is under pressure. Left-back Truffert is caught off side while trying to make a run. 

  • August 06, 2024 00:37
    6’

    First chance for France. Danger man Olise breaks into the box and has a shot. Egypt goalkeeper Hamza makes a smart save to deny the goal. 

  • August 06, 2024 00:34
    3’

    Egypt makes the early running. Wins the first freekick pf the down the left flank. Puts the ball inside the box, but France clears. 

  • August 06, 2024 00:32
    Kick off!

    The match gets underway. France in their home kit of blue and Egypt in their white outfit. 

  • August 05, 2024 23:52
    Paris Olympics 2024: How an offensive video gave France extra motivation to beat Argentina in quarterfinals

    Friday night’s game was played amid high tensions in the wake of a racism scandal following a video showing Argentina’s senior-team players celebrating after winning the Copa America last month and singing an offensive song about the African heritage of France’s players.

  • August 05, 2024 23:44
    Missed the action in the first semifinal? We have you covered!

    MAR vs ESP, Paris 2024 Olympics men’s football semifinal Highlights: Juanlu’s late goal helps Spain past Morocco into final

    MAR vs ESP: Follow for all Highlights from the Olympics men’s football semifinal between Spain and Morocco which happened in Marseille on Monday.

  • August 05, 2024 23:40
    Spain qualifies for the final!

    Juanlu’s late goal proves the difference as Spain beats Morocco 2-1 to make the final of the men’s football tournament. 

    Spain will face the winner of the other semifinal between France and Egypt. 

  • August 05, 2024 23:37
    France Lineups out!
  • August 05, 2024 23:32
    Egypt Lineups out!
  • August 05, 2024 23:31
    Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the second semifinal between France and Egypt. Stay Tuned for all live updates and commentary from the game. 

