FRA vs EGY Live Score, Paris 2024 Olympics football semifinal: France vs Egypt goalless after 30 minutes

Egyptian winger Ibrahim Adel dazzles his way past a couple of French defenders before putting the ball in. But France has bodies behind the ball to prevent a shot on goal.
Egypt wins a corner down the right. Curved into a dangerous area. French defence manages to squeeze it away. Olise has another go. This time from further away. Misses the top corner. He has been the most influential attacker in this game so far.
Egypt wins a freekick from a promising position. But the delivery leaves much to desire. France regroup and push Egypt back.
Midfielder Akliouche has been at the heart of almost all of France’s attacking initiative. He wins a freekick for France, which is swung wide by Olise.
Another shot from inside the box from Olise. This time it is blocked away by the Egyptian defence. Egypt unable to break away from French offensive pressure.
The French attacking line is showing improved cohesion. Egypt’s defence is under pressure. Left-back Truffert is caught off side while trying to make a run.
First chance for France. Danger man Olise breaks into the box and has a shot. Egypt goalkeeper Hamza makes a smart save to deny the goal.
Egypt makes the early running. Wins the first freekick pf the down the left flank. Puts the ball inside the box, but France clears.
The match gets underway. France in their home kit of blue and Egypt in their white outfit.
- August 05, 2024 23:52Also Read!
Paris Olympics 2024: How an offensive video gave France extra motivation to beat Argentina in quarterfinals
Friday night’s game was played amid high tensions in the wake of a racism scandal following a video showing Argentina’s senior-team players celebrating after winning the Copa America last month and singing an offensive song about the African heritage of France’s players.
- August 05, 2024 23:40Spain qualifies for the final!
Juanlu’s late goal proves the difference as Spain beats Morocco 2-1 to make the final of the men’s football tournament.
Spain will face the winner of the other semifinal between France and Egypt.
- August 05, 2024 23:37France Lineups out!
- August 05, 2024 23:32Egypt Lineups out!
Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the second semifinal between France and Egypt. Stay Tuned for all live updates and commentary from the game.
