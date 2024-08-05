Indian javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena are set to begin their Paris Olympics campaign at the Stade de France in Paris on Tuesday.

Neeraj comes into the big event as the defending champion, having won gold in the Tokyo Olympics three years ago. Kishore Jena is gearing up to feature in his maiden Olympics.

For the qualification round, Kishore Jena has been drawn in group A while Neeraj Chopra finds himself in group B.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

When will the Paris Olympics javelin throw event start in Paris?

The Diamond League javelin throw event will start at 1:50PM IST onwards on Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

Where to watch the 2024 Paris Olympics javelin throw event on TV in India?

The 2024 Paris Olympics javelin throw event will be available on the Sports18 network.

Where to live stream the 2024 Paris Olympics League javelin throw event in India?

The live streaming of Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena’s 2024 Paris Olympics javelin throw event will be available on JioCinema.