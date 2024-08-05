MagazineBuy Print

Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena in action: Paris 2024 Olympics javelin throw qualification - When and where to watch

Paris Olympics 2024: Here is all you need to know ahead of Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena’s Paris Olympics campaign which begins with the qualification round in the French capital on Tuesday.

Published : Aug 05, 2024 21:53 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena will be in action in the qualifications of the 2024 Paris Olympics men’s javelin throw on Tuesday.
Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena will be in action in the qualifications of the 2024 Paris Olympics men’s javelin throw on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena will be in action in the qualifications of the 2024 Paris Olympics men’s javelin throw on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Indian javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena are set to begin their Paris Olympics campaign at the Stade de France in Paris on Tuesday.

Neeraj comes into the big event as the defending champion, having won gold in the Tokyo Olympics three years ago. Kishore Jena is gearing up to feature in his maiden Olympics.

For the qualification round, Kishore Jena has been drawn in group A while Neeraj Chopra finds himself in group B.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

When will the Paris Olympics javelin throw event start in Paris?

The Diamond League javelin throw event will start at 1:50PM IST onwards on Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

Where to watch the 2024 Paris Olympics javelin throw event on TV in India?

The 2024 Paris Olympics javelin throw event will be available on the  Sports18 network.

Where to live stream the 2024 Paris Olympics League javelin throw event in India?

The live streaming of Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena’s 2024 Paris Olympics javelin throw event will be available on  JioCinema.

Related Topics

Neeraj Chopra /

Kishore Jena /

Paris 2024 Olympics

