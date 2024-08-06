MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics: Britain’s Hodgkinson wins 800 metres gold

The fastest in the world over the distance this year, 22-year-old Hodgkinson took the lead halfway through the first lap and held off an attack from Duguma to finish in one minute 56.72 seconds.

Published : Aug 06, 2024 01:41 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Gold medallist Keely Hodgkinson of Team Great Britain celebrates with a crown during the Women’s 800m Final.
infoIcon

Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson delivered a commanding performance to win the gold medal in the Olympic 800 metres on Monday and claim her first global title.

Ethiopia’s Tsige Duguma claimed silver and Kenya’s Mary Moraa took bronze.

The fastest in the world over the distance this year, 22-year-old Hodgkinson took the lead halfway through the first lap and held off an attack from Duguma to finish in one minute 56.72 seconds.

Hodgkinson had arrived in Paris on a high and was heavy favourite to win gold. She set a new personal best of 1:54.61 in London three weeks ago, a result that made her the sixth-fastest woman of all time over two laps.

“It’s something that I’ve dreamed of so much it hasn’t actually sunk in yet,” Hodgkinson told reporters.

“The crowd was just absolutely incredible, it felt like a home Olympics for me. It just made the moment super special and I’m super happy,” she added.

Hodgkinson won silver in Tokyo when she was just 19, and had high hopes of victory in Paris after also taking silver in the 2022 and 2023 world championships.

