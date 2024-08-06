Paris Olympics: Kipyegon disqualified in women’s 5000m final; Chebet wins gold medal

Kenya’s Beatrice Chebet won the gold medal in the women’s Olympic 5000 metres in a time of 14 minutes 28.56 seconds on Monday.
The Netherlands’ Sifan Hassan (14:30.61) claimed silver and Italian Nadia Battocletti took bronze in 14:31.64.
Chebet produced a thrilling sprint finish to claim the first medal for her country at the Paris Olympics.
Kenyan Faith Kipyegon had finished second in 14:29.60 but was later disqualified.
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris Olympics 2024: Armand Duplantis breezes to pole vault gold
- FRA vs EGY Live Score, Paris 2024 Olympics football semifinal: Mateta equalises for France vs Egypt
- Paris 2024 Olympics Highlights, Day 10: Duplantis sets Pole Vault World Record; Avinash Sable qualifies for steeplechase final; Lakshya misses out on bronze
- Paris Olympics: Britain’s Hodgkinson wins 800 metres gold
- Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally, Day 10 LIVE: China on top with 21 golds; India slips to 60th position
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE