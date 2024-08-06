Paris Olympics: Kipyegon disqualified in women’s 5000m final; Chebet wins gold medal

Kenya’s Beatrice Chebet won the gold medal in the women’s Olympic 5000 metres in a time of 14 minutes 28.56 seconds on Monday.

The Netherlands’ Sifan Hassan (14:30.61) claimed silver and Italian Nadia Battocletti took bronze in 14:31.64.

Chebet produced a thrilling sprint finish to claim the first medal for her country at the Paris Olympics.

Kenyan Faith Kipyegon had finished second in 14:29.60 but was later disqualified.