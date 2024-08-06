MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: American Valarie Allman wins women’s discus gold

Allman managed a best of 69.50 metres, with China’s Feng Bin claiming silver in 67.51m and Croatia’s Sandra Elkasevic taking bronze (67.51).

Published : Aug 06, 2024 02:08 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Valarie Allman of United States celebrates after winning gold in the Women’s Discus Throw Final at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Valarie Allman of United States celebrates after winning gold in the Women’s Discus Throw Final at the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Valarie Allman of United States celebrates after winning gold in the Women’s Discus Throw Final at the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

American Valarie Allman defended her women’s Olympic discus throw title in Paris on Monday.

Allman managed a best of 69.50 metres, with China’s Feng Bin claiming silver in 67.51m and Croatia’s Sandra Elkasevic taking bronze (67.51).

After winning the Olympic title in Tokyo, Allman claimed two world medals - bronze at the 2022 championships in Oregon and silver at last year’s event in Budapest.

But the American is unbeaten this year and carried her form through to the final in the French capital in some style.

France’s veteran thrower Melina Robert-Michon, in a record-equalling seventh Olympic Games for a track and field athlete, finished 12th and last with a best effort of 57.03m.

The 45-year-old was a flag bearer for the host nation at the opening ceremony and hopes to continue to next year’s world championships in Tokyo.

Related stories

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Valarie Allman /

Athletics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FRA vs EGY Live Score, Paris 2024 Olympics football semifinal: Mateta equalises for France vs Egypt
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: American Valarie Allman wins women’s discus gold
    AFP
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, Day 10: Duplantis sets Pole Vault World Record; Avinash Sable qualifies for steeplechase final; Lakshya misses out on bronze
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics: Duplantis sets new pole vault world record
    Reuters
  5. Athletics, Paris Olympics 2024 Highlights, August 5: Duplantis takes gold with a new world record, Sable enters 3000m SC final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: American Valarie Allman wins women’s discus gold
    AFP
  2. Paris Olympics: Duplantis sets new pole vault world record
    Reuters
  3. Paris Olympics: Britain’s Hodgkinson wins 800 metres gold
    Reuters
  4. Paris Olympics: Kipyegon disqualified in women’s 5000m final; Chebet wins gold medal
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Does height matter? Tall and small have tactical advantages in badminton
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FRA vs EGY Live Score, Paris 2024 Olympics football semifinal: Mateta equalises for France vs Egypt
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: American Valarie Allman wins women’s discus gold
    AFP
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, Day 10: Duplantis sets Pole Vault World Record; Avinash Sable qualifies for steeplechase final; Lakshya misses out on bronze
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics: Duplantis sets new pole vault world record
    Reuters
  5. Athletics, Paris Olympics 2024 Highlights, August 5: Duplantis takes gold with a new world record, Sable enters 3000m SC final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment