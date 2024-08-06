MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Faith Kipyegon’s 5000m silver medal reinstated after appeal

Kipyegon who finished second in the race behind winner Uganda’s Beatrice Chebet was disqualified from the race for allegedly obstructing world record holder Gudaf Tsegay.

Published : Aug 06, 2024 03:16 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Faith Kipyegon of Team Kenya competes during the Women’s 5000m Final on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France.
Faith Kipyegon of Team Kenya competes during the Women’s 5000m Final on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Faith Kipyegon of Team Kenya competes during the Women’s 5000m Final on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Faith Kipyegon’s silver medal from the women’s 5000m was reinstated on Monday after an appeal from Kenyan authorities was successful.

Kipyegon who finished second in the race (14:29.60) behind winner Kenya’s Beatrice Chebet (14:28.56) was disqualified from the race for allegedly obstructing world record holder Gudaf Tsegay.

“Congratulations to Faith Kipyegon, her silver medal has been reinstated. Kenya’s team officials led by Milka Chemos, Bernard Ouma and Team Manager Peter Angwenyi successfully appealed and won her case,” said Athletics Kenya through a post on X.

The reversed decision now pushes Netherlands’ Sifan Hassan back into the bronze medal position. Italy’s Nadia Battocletti will retain fourth place after a National Record-breaking run of 14:31.64.

Related Topics

Faith Kipyegon /

Gudaf Tsegay /

Sifan Hassan /

Athletics /

Paris 2024 Olympics

