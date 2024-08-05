MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, Day 10: Sreeja/Archana win doubles match in India vs Romania women’s team table tennis; Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia at 6PM

Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates: Catch the score, updates and commentary from all the events on Day 10, Monday, August 5 at Paris 2024.

Updated : Aug 05, 2024 14:17 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of all the events on Day 10, Monday, August 5 at Paris 2024.

  • August 05, 2024 14:17
    Manika takes first game 11-5

    Nine points on the trot for the Indian as she pulls back from 2-5 down to take the opening game.

  • August 05, 2024 14:04
    Sreeja/Archana win 3-0

    A straight games win for the Indian pair. They take the final game 11-7 and win 3-0. India leads 1-0 as we head to the singles matches. 

    UP NEXT: Manika Batra vs Bernadette Szocs.

  • August 05, 2024 13:56
    Sreeja/Archana lead 2-0

    India leads 2-0 in this best of five doubles match. The Indian pair trailed 7-9 and then 9-10 but they won the crucial points to take the second game 12-10. One more game away from giving a 1-0 lead to the team.

  • August 05, 2024 13:51
    Shooting: Skeet Mixed Team Qualification

    Maheshwari misses one shot and ends with 24/25. A perfect 25 for Anant. India totals 49 after the first series and is tied in second place.

  • August 05, 2024 13:46
    Sreeja/Archana take Game 1

    An 11-9 game for the Indian pair. They cut it close, allowing their opponents to come back from 8-2 down but Archana’s forehand smash finally gets India the game point.

  • August 05, 2024 13:36
    Table Tennis: India vs Romania

    India will be taking on Romania in the Round of 16.

    Archana Kamath and Sreeja Akula will play the first doubles match. It will be followed by three singles.

  • August 05, 2024 13:29
    Shooting: Skeet Mixed Team Qualification

    Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka in the qualification round for India.

    They will shortly be completing their first series of shots.

  • August 05, 2024 13:17
    Indians in action - August 5

    Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 10: Indians in action — August 5 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

    On August 5, Indian athletes will be in action across multiple disciplines such as shooting, badminton, athletics and wrestling.

