Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, Day 10: Sreeja/Archana win doubles match in India vs Romania women’s team table tennis; Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia at 6PM

- August 05, 2024 14:17Manika takes first game 11-5
Nine points on the trot for the Indian as she pulls back from 2-5 down to take the opening game.
- August 05, 2024 14:04Sreeja/Archana win 3-0
A straight games win for the Indian pair. They take the final game 11-7 and win 3-0. India leads 1-0 as we head to the singles matches.
UP NEXT: Manika Batra vs Bernadette Szocs.
- August 05, 2024 13:56Sreeja/Archana lead 2-0
India leads 2-0 in this best of five doubles match. The Indian pair trailed 7-9 and then 9-10 but they won the crucial points to take the second game 12-10. One more game away from giving a 1-0 lead to the team.
- August 05, 2024 13:51Shooting: Skeet Mixed Team Qualification
Maheshwari misses one shot and ends with 24/25. A perfect 25 for Anant. India totals 49 after the first series and is tied in second place.
- August 05, 2024 13:46Sreeja/Archana take Game 1
An 11-9 game for the Indian pair. They cut it close, allowing their opponents to come back from 8-2 down but Archana’s forehand smash finally gets India the game point.
- August 05, 2024 13:36Table Tennis: India vs Romania
India will be taking on Romania in the Round of 16.
Archana Kamath and Sreeja Akula will play the first doubles match. It will be followed by three singles.
- August 05, 2024 13:29Shooting: Skeet Mixed Team Qualification
Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka in the qualification round for India.
They will shortly be completing their first series of shots.
- August 05, 2024 13:17Indians in action - August 5
