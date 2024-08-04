India vs Great Britain LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics Hockey: IND vs GBR; Sreejesh saves PCs against Great Britain in quarterfinal- match updates

August 04, 2024 12:41

PREVIEW by Y. B Sarangi

India has shifted gears at the right time.

A robust challenge to defending champion Belgium and a historic win over Olympic silver medallist Australia in its last two pool matches has set up the Craig Fulton-coached side nicely to take on another tough rival, Great Britain, in the quarterfinals of the hockey competitions in the Olympics at the Yves du Manoir Stadium here on Sunday.

India had lost to Great Britain in their last two meetings in the FIH Pro League in London in June. But the Harmanpreet Singh-led outfit has lifted its game steadily in the Olympics and is likely to throw a different challenge against the same rival at a different venue.

India has shown coordination among its defence, midfield and forwardline.

With the seasoned P.R. Sreejesh under the bar, Amit Rohidas and Jarmanpreet Singh on the back, Manpreet Singh and Hardik Singh in the midfield and Abhishek, Gurjant and Sukhjeet up the field, the team has capable personnel manning every part of the field. Additionally, the flexibility of the players, developed under Fulton, is proving beneficial.