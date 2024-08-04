MagazineBuy Print

Live

India vs Great Britain LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics Hockey: IND vs GBR; Sreejesh saves PCs against Great Britain in quarterfinal- match updates

India vs Great Britain LIVE Updates: Catch the live score, updates and highlights from the IND vs GBR quarterfinal hockey match at the Paris Olympics being played at the Yves Du Manoir Stadium.

Updated : Aug 04, 2024 13:45 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Updates of the India vs Great Britain quarterfinal hockey match at the Yves Du Manoir Stadium.

  • August 04, 2024 13:44
    11’ PC FOR GREAT BRITAIN

    Sreejesh pounces to save the ball from going past the goal line as Jarmanpreet deflects the ball from the British drag flicker.

  • August 04, 2024 13:43
    10’

    Jarmanpreet traps an aerial ball near the Indian circle, but the Great Britain side manages to move it aside.

  • August 04, 2024 13:41
    9’

    Sorsby attempts one onto the goal, but Sreejesh saves.

  • August 04, 2024 13:39
    8’

    Amit to Shamsher but is later blocked by Furlong, who seems to be everywhere.

  • August 04, 2024 13:38
    6’

    Sreejesh saves one sent by Furlong with his leg. Great Britain tries to enter the circle but Harmanpreet intercept near the circle and India takes away the ball.

  • August 04, 2024 13:36
    5’ PC FOR GREAT BRITAIN

    Furlong flicks but it lands on Amit Rohidas, another PC opportunity for Team GB. Yet another brilliant block by Amit

  • August 04, 2024 13:35
    4’

    Wallace gets an intercepted ball and passes to Furlong. Dangerous play near the circle followed by a foot inside a PC. A referral is called by Great Britain and win a PC.

  • August 04, 2024 13:33
    3’

    India manages to clear the ball inside its D as Great Britain starts off the game with pace.

  • August 04, 2024 13:32
    2’

    Great Britain gets a free hit on its right side as it manages to connect the ball.

  • August 04, 2024 13:31
    1’

    Wallace gets a stick check on the left hand side of the goal.

  • August 04, 2024 13:30
    1’

    India starts 

  • August 04, 2024 13:25
    Both teams enter the field

    Anthems of both country’s are played after the players take field.

  • August 04, 2024 13:22
    Did you know?

    Great Britain is yet to win an Olympic hockey medal in 36 years.

  • August 04, 2024 13:14
    When was the last time the two teams faced each other?

    The Indian men’s Hockey team finished its FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 campaign with a 2-3 loss against hosts Great Britain in June.

  • August 04, 2024 13:03
    Great Britain’s STARTING XI
  • August 04, 2024 12:57
    RESERVES

    Sanjay 

    Rajkumar Pal 

    Sukhjeet Singh 

    Lalit Kumar Upadhyay 

    Vivek Sagar Prasad

  • August 04, 2024 12:56
    INDIA’S STARTING XI

    PR Sreejesh 

    Jarmanpreet Singh 

    Amit Rohidas 

    Harmanpreet Singh 

    Sumit 

    Shamsher Singh 

    Manpreet Singh 

    Hardik Singh 

    Abhishek 

    Mandeep Singh 

    Gurjant Singh

  • August 04, 2024 12:52
    When was the last time India faced Great Britain at the Olympic Games?

    The Indian men’s hockey team ended a 41-year wait to make it to the medal round at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 as it clinched a 3-1 win over Great Britain at the Oi Hockey Stadium to advance to the semifinal.

  • August 04, 2024 12:41
    PREVIEW by Y. B Sarangi

    India has shifted gears at the right time.

    A robust challenge to defending champion Belgium and a historic win over Olympic silver medallist Australia in its last two pool matches has set up the Craig Fulton-coached side nicely to take on another tough rival, Great Britain, in the quarterfinals of the hockey competitions in the Olympics at the Yves du Manoir Stadium here on Sunday.

    India had lost to Great Britain in their last two meetings in the FIH Pro League in London in June. But the Harmanpreet Singh-led outfit has lifted its game steadily in the Olympics and is likely to throw a different challenge against the same rival at a different venue.

    India has shown coordination among its defence, midfield and forwardline.

    With the seasoned P.R. Sreejesh under the bar, Amit Rohidas and Jarmanpreet Singh on the back, Manpreet Singh and Hardik Singh in the midfield and Abhishek, Gurjant and Sukhjeet up the field, the team has capable personnel manning every part of the field. Additionally, the flexibility of the players, developed under Fulton, is proving beneficial.

    Paris Olympics 2024: Familiar foes in new venue; India and Great Britan face off in quarterfinals

    A robust challenge to defending champion Belgium and a historic win over Olympic silver medallist Australia in its last two pool matches has set up the Craig Fulton-coached side nicely to take on another tough rival, Great Britain, in the quarterfinals of the hockey competitions in the Olympics at the Yves du Manoir Stadium here on Sunday.

  • August 04, 2024 12:30
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    The live streaming for the India vs Great Britain hockey quarterfinal match will be available on JioCinema

    The match will be telecast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD.

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: "We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment," says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
