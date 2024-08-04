India vs Great Britain LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics Hockey: IND vs GBR; Sreejesh saves PCs against Great Britain in quarterfinal- match updates

- August 04, 2024 13:4411’ PC FOR GREAT BRITAIN
Sreejesh pounces to save the ball from going past the goal line as Jarmanpreet deflects the ball from the British drag flicker.
- August 04, 2024 13:4310’
Jarmanpreet traps an aerial ball near the Indian circle, but the Great Britain side manages to move it aside.
- August 04, 2024 13:419’
Sorsby attempts one onto the goal, but Sreejesh saves.
- August 04, 2024 13:398’
Amit to Shamsher but is later blocked by Furlong, who seems to be everywhere.
- August 04, 2024 13:386’
Sreejesh saves one sent by Furlong with his leg. Great Britain tries to enter the circle but Harmanpreet intercept near the circle and India takes away the ball.
- August 04, 2024 13:365’ PC FOR GREAT BRITAIN
Furlong flicks but it lands on Amit Rohidas, another PC opportunity for Team GB. Yet another brilliant block by Amit
- August 04, 2024 13:354’
Wallace gets an intercepted ball and passes to Furlong. Dangerous play near the circle followed by a foot inside a PC. A referral is called by Great Britain and win a PC.
- August 04, 2024 13:333’
India manages to clear the ball inside its D as Great Britain starts off the game with pace.
- August 04, 2024 13:322’
Great Britain gets a free hit on its right side as it manages to connect the ball.
- August 04, 2024 13:311’
Wallace gets a stick check on the left hand side of the goal.
- August 04, 2024 13:301’
India starts
- August 04, 2024 13:25Both teams enter the field
Anthems of both country’s are played after the players take field.
- August 04, 2024 13:22Did you know?
Great Britain is yet to win an Olympic hockey medal in 36 years.
- August 04, 2024 13:14When was the last time the two teams faced each other?
The Indian men’s Hockey team finished its FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 campaign with a 2-3 loss against hosts Great Britain in June.
- August 04, 2024 13:03Great Britain’s STARTING XI
- August 04, 2024 12:57RESERVES
Sanjay
Rajkumar Pal
Sukhjeet Singh
Lalit Kumar Upadhyay
Vivek Sagar Prasad
- August 04, 2024 12:56INDIA’S STARTING XI
PR Sreejesh
Jarmanpreet Singh
Amit Rohidas
Harmanpreet Singh
Sumit
Shamsher Singh
Manpreet Singh
Hardik Singh
Abhishek
Mandeep Singh
Gurjant Singh
- August 04, 2024 12:52When was the last time India faced Great Britain at the Olympic Games?
The Indian men’s hockey team ended a 41-year wait to make it to the medal round at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 as it clinched a 3-1 win over Great Britain at the Oi Hockey Stadium to advance to the semifinal.
- August 04, 2024 12:41PREVIEW by Y. B Sarangi
India has shifted gears at the right time.
A robust challenge to defending champion Belgium and a historic win over Olympic silver medallist Australia in its last two pool matches has set up the Craig Fulton-coached side nicely to take on another tough rival, Great Britain, in the quarterfinals of the hockey competitions in the Olympics at the Yves du Manoir Stadium here on Sunday.
India had lost to Great Britain in their last two meetings in the FIH Pro League in London in June. But the Harmanpreet Singh-led outfit has lifted its game steadily in the Olympics and is likely to throw a different challenge against the same rival at a different venue.
India has shown coordination among its defence, midfield and forwardline.
With the seasoned P.R. Sreejesh under the bar, Amit Rohidas and Jarmanpreet Singh on the back, Manpreet Singh and Hardik Singh in the midfield and Abhishek, Gurjant and Sukhjeet up the field, the team has capable personnel manning every part of the field. Additionally, the flexibility of the players, developed under Fulton, is proving beneficial.
- August 04, 2024 12:30LIVE STREAMING INFO
The live streaming for the India vs Great Britain hockey quarterfinal match will be available on JioCinema.
The match will be telecast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD.
