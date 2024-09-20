Indian sports wrap, September 20: Ridhima and Tvesa tied 17th at La Sella Open

GOLF

Ridhima and Tvesa tied 17th at La Sella Open

Indian golfers Ridhima Dilawari and Tvesa Malik were tied 17th at 2-under 70 each at the end of the first round of the La Sella Open on the Ladies European Tour.

The other two Indians, Pranavi Urs (even par 72) and Seher Atwal (73), were placed T-31 and T-63 respectively.

Ridhima, who finished late on Thursday evening, had a bogey start and then had three birdies against two bogeys in an action-filled five-hole stretch between the eighth and the 12th. At even par through 16, she birdied her last two holes for a solid 2-under card.

Tvesa teed off from the 10th and had a steady back-nine with eight pars and a birdie on the par-4 15th. On her second nine, she started with a birdie on the first and added one more on the third to go to a healthy 3-under.

She then dropped her only shot of the day on the par-3 fourth and parred the remaining holes for a 2-under card.

Pranavi had three birdies and three bogeys in her 72.

It was a tightly-packed leaderboard at the end of the first day with Virginia Elena Carta, Helen Briem and Elina Nummenpaa sharing the lead. They all fired 5-under 67 each at the one million euro event.

-PTI

Sharma way down as Baldwin leads at Wentworth

India’s Shubhankar Sharma had a difficult start with a 3-over 75 that will make it difficult for him to make the cut at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club.

Shubhankar was lying T-114th following an eagle, a birdie and six bogeys. He had a birdie, an eagle and two bogeys in his first four holes and four bogeys on his back nine.

Matthew Baldwin produced a flawless seven-under-par round of 65 to lead the championship by one shot. The 38-year-old Englishman managed to keep his card clean and held his nerve to roll in his seventh birdie at the last to take the outright lead

-PTI

Disappointing start for Aditi; Buhai in lead

Aditi Ashok, competing in her first event since the Women’s Open at St. Andrews, had a disappointing start at the Kroger Queen City Championship, finishing with a two-over 74 to be tied 103rd.

With the projected cut set at one-under, the world No 66 Indian will need a strong second round to remain in contention.

In her opening round, Aditi carded two birdies and four bogeys, finding many fairways but struggling with her greens in regulation.

South African Ashleigh Buhai shot an opening 65 to take the first-ever first-round lead at TPC River’s Bend.

Despite missing the cut in her last two appearances, Buhai’s lowest round of the season gives her an early one-stroke advantage.

-PTI