IND vs BAN: Kohli joins Tendulkar in list of Indians to cross 12,000 international runs at home

Virat Kohli became the second Indian batter to cross 12,000 international runs at home during the first Test match against Bangladesh at M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

Kohli has now joined Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 14,192 runs, in this elite list of Indian cricketers.

Overall, Kohli is the fifth batter to cross the 12k milestone at home. He has hit 4161 runs in Tests, 6268 runs in ODIs and 1577 runs in T20Is.

List of players who have scored more than 12,000 international runs at home:

1) Sachin Tendulkar - 14,192 runs

2) Ricky Ponting - 13,117 runs

3) Jacques Kallis - 12,305 runs

4) Kumar Sangakkara - 12,043 runs

5) Virat Kohli - 12,006 runs*