Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 9: Indians in action, board pairings, rankings, live streaming info

The Indian men’s team will take against Uzbekistan in round nine of the open section of the Chess Olympiad 2024 at the SYMA Sports and Conference Centre in Budapest, Hungary on Friday.
The second-seeded India beat Iran 3.5-0.5 after D. Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi and Vidit Gujrathi made light work of their Iranian counterparts in the eighth round.
In the women’s section, the No. 1 seed India was handed a first loss by the Polish team. After winning six consecutive rounds, India lost 1.5-2.5. They will face the United States of America in the ninth round.
INDIA BOARD PAIRINGS FOR ROUND 9
OPEN SECTION | INDIA vs UZBEKISTAN
WOMEN’S SECTION | INDIA vs USA
LIVE STREAMING INFO
Where to watch the live stream of the Chess Olympiad 2024?
The live streaming of the Chess Olympiad 2024 will be available on the FIDE YouTube channel.
Which TV channel will broadcast the Chess Olympiad 2024 chess?
There has been no official announcement for the broadcasting of the Chess Olympiad 2024 in India.
INDIA ROUND 8 RESULT
INDIA’S RANKING AFTER ROUND 8
