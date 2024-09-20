MagazineBuy Print

Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 9: Indians in action, board pairings, rankings, live streaming info

Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 9: Indian men’s and women’s teams will take on Uzbekistan and USA, respectively in Budapest on Friday.

Published : Sep 20, 2024 15:30 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
D. Gukesh (in pic), Arjun Erigaisi and Vidit Gujrathi made light work of their Iranian counterparts in the eighth round. 
D. Gukesh (in pic), Arjun Erigaisi and Vidit Gujrathi made light work of their Iranian counterparts in the eighth round.  | Photo Credit: AP
D. Gukesh (in pic), Arjun Erigaisi and Vidit Gujrathi made light work of their Iranian counterparts in the eighth round.  | Photo Credit: AP

The Indian men’s team will take against Uzbekistan in round nine of the open section of the Chess Olympiad 2024 at the SYMA Sports and Conference Centre in Budapest, Hungary on Friday.

The second-seeded India beat Iran 3.5-0.5 after D. Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi and Vidit Gujrathi made light work of their Iranian counterparts in the eighth round.

In the women’s section, the No. 1 seed India was handed a first loss by the Polish team. After winning six consecutive rounds, India lost 1.5-2.5. They will face the United States of America in the ninth round.

INDIA BOARD PAIRINGS FOR ROUND 9

OPEN SECTION | INDIA vs UZBEKISTAN
Board 1: D. Gukesh vs Nodirbek Abdusattorov
Board 2: R. Praggnanandhaa vs Javokhir Sindarov
Board 3: Arjun Erigaisi vs Shamsiddin Vokhidov
Board 4: Vidit Gujrathi vs Jakhongir Vakhidov
WOMEN’S SECTION | INDIA vs USA
Board 1: Vaishali Rameshbabu vs Gulrukhbegim Tokhirjonova
Board 2: Divya Deshmukh vs Carissa Yip
Board 3: Vantika Agrawal vs Irina Krush
Board 4: Tania Sachdev vs Alice Lee

LIVE STREAMING INFO

Where to watch the live stream of the Chess Olympiad 2024?

The live streaming of the Chess Olympiad 2024 will be available on the FIDE  YouTube channel.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Chess Olympiad 2024 chess?

There has been no official announcement for the broadcasting of the Chess Olympiad 2024 in India.

INDIA ROUND 8 RESULT
OPEN SECTION - India 3.5-0.5 Iran
WOMEN’S SECTION - India 1.5-2.5 Poland
INDIA’S RANKING AFTER ROUND 8
Open section - 1
Women’s - 1

