Magnus Carlsen, Judit Polgar felicitated at FIDE 100 Awards

Magnus Carlsen and Judit Polgar were felicitated with the best male and female player awards, respectively at the FIDE 100 Awards ceremony in Hungary on Thursday.

Carlsen, ranked world number one, is a part of the Norway team in the ongoing Chess Olympiad 2024.

“It feels strange to be receiving this award as an active player. Right now, I’m more concerned about Norway’s match against Vietnam,” said Carlsen.

The Norwegian felt that the Russian grandmaster Garry Kasparov was ‘more deserving’ of the award.

“In my personal opinion, I still think Garry Kasparov has had a better career than I have. I understand why I got this award. I think he is more deserving. I would say Garry’s behalf, I’m sure he would take the opportunity to advise against reinstating the Russian and Belarusian Chess Federations, so that is what I would do as well,” the five-time world champion added.

Carlsen has held the No. 1 position in the FIDE world chess rankings since July 1, 2011, trailing only Kasparov in time spent as the highest-rated player in the world.

Polgar, on the other hand, announced retirement from competitive chess in 2014.

“Without the inspirational people around me, starting from my parents, sister and trainers. And, of course, my opponents, who gave me the opportunity to win prizes and games and play interesting and adventurous games,” she said.