Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 8: Indians in action, board pairings, rankings, live streaming info

The Indian men’s team will take against Iran in round eight of the open section of the Chess Olympiad 2024 at the SYMA Sports and Conference Centre in Budapest, Hungary on Thursday.

The second-seeded India beat China 2.5-1.5 after D. Gukesh pressed for a win against Wei Yi in the seventh round.

In the women’s section, the No. 1 seed India continued its unbeaten run too. It beat second-seed and second-placed Georgia 3-1. They will face Poland in this round.

INDIA BOARD PAIRINGS FOR ROUND 8

OPEN SECTION | INDIA vs IRAN Board 1: D. Gukesh vs Parham Maghsoodloo Board 2: R. Praggnanandhaa vs M. Amin Tabatabaei Board 3: Arjun Erigaisi vs Bardiya Daneshvar Board 4: Vidit Gujrathi vs Pouya Idani

WOMEN’S SECTION | INDIA vs POLAND Board 1: Harika Dronavalli vs Alina Kashlinskaya Board 2: Vaishali Rameshbabu vs Monika Socko Board 3: Divya Deshmukh vs Aleksandra Maltsevskaya Board 4: Vantika Agrawal vs Alicja Sliwicka

LIVE STREAMING INFO

Where to watch the live stream of the Chess Olympiad 2024?

The live streaming of the Chess Olympiad 2024 will be available on the FIDE YouTube channel.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Chess Olympiad 2024 chess?

There has been no official announcement for the broadcasting of the Chess Olympiad 2024 in India.

INDIA ROUND 7 RESULT OPEN SECTION - India 2.5-1.5 China WOMEN’S SECTION - India 3-1 Georgia