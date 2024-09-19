MagazineBuy Print

Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 8: Indians in action, board pairings, rankings, live streaming info

Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 8: Indian men’s and women’s teams will take on Iran and Poland, respectively in Budapest on Thursday.

Published : Sep 19, 2024 17:39 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Vantika Agrawal in action.
India’s Vantika Agrawal in action. | Photo Credit: FIDE/Michał Walusza
infoIcon

India’s Vantika Agrawal in action. | Photo Credit: FIDE/Michał Walusza

The Indian men’s team will take against Iran in round eight of the open section of the Chess Olympiad 2024 at the SYMA Sports and Conference Centre in Budapest, Hungary on Thursday.

The second-seeded India beat China 2.5-1.5 after D. Gukesh pressed for a win against Wei Yi in the seventh round.

READ THE FULL PREVIEW HERE

In the women’s section, the No. 1 seed India continued its unbeaten run too. It beat second-seed and second-placed Georgia 3-1. They will face Poland in this round.

INDIA BOARD PAIRINGS FOR ROUND 8

OPEN SECTION | INDIA vs IRAN
Board 1: D. Gukesh vs Parham Maghsoodloo
Board 2: R. Praggnanandhaa vs M. Amin Tabatabaei
Board 3: Arjun Erigaisi vs Bardiya Daneshvar
Board 4: Vidit Gujrathi vs Pouya Idani
WOMEN’S SECTION | INDIA vs POLAND
Board 1: Harika Dronavalli vs Alina Kashlinskaya
Board 2: Vaishali Rameshbabu vs Monika Socko
Board 3: Divya Deshmukh vs Aleksandra Maltsevskaya
Board 4: Vantika Agrawal vs Alicja Sliwicka

LIVE STREAMING INFO

Where to watch the live stream of the Chess Olympiad 2024?

The live streaming of the Chess Olympiad 2024 will be available on the FIDE  YouTube channel.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Chess Olympiad 2024 chess?

There has been no official announcement for the broadcasting of the Chess Olympiad 2024 in India.

INDIA ROUND 7 RESULT
OPEN SECTION - India 2.5-1.5 China
WOMEN’S SECTION - India 3-1 Georgia
INDIA’S RANKING AFTER ROUND 7
Open section - 1
Women’s - 1

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

