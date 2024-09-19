R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja recorded the highest seventh-wicket partnership at M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday.

Ashwin-Jadeja added 195 runs and surpassed Jadeja and Karun Nair’s previous record of 138 runs which the duo registered in 2016 against England. They are still unbeaten at the end of Day one.

The duo joined hands at the crease when India was struggling at 144/6 inside 43 overs.

Among the two, Ashwin started his innings with a positive intent, playing his shots around the ground, while Jadeja took time to open his arms.

Ashwin reached his century in 108 balls, hitting 10 fours and two sixes, while Jadeja remained not out on 86 at the end of the day’s play.