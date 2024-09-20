MagazineBuy Print

UCL 2024-25: New Champions League format forces clubs to win, says Atletico boss Simeone

The European top-flight has switched from a group stage to a league phase where 36 teams play eight matches each, with the top eight in the table progressing directly to the next round, while the next 16 teams enter a two-legged playoff.

Published : Sep 20, 2024 12:10 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Atletico Madrid’s head coach Diego Simeone.
Atletico Madrid's head coach Diego Simeone. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Atletico Madrid’s head coach Diego Simeone. | Photo Credit: AP

The new Champions League format forces teams to go for the win, Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone said after his side fought back from a deficit to grab a late 2-1 victory over RB Leipzig on Thursday.

The European top-flight has switched from a group stage to a league phase where 36 teams play eight matches each, with the top eight in the table progressing directly to the next round, while the next 16 teams enter a two-legged playoff.

“This format forces us to win. Today a draw is of little use... if we can’t (win), we will have to get something out of it,” Simeone told Movistar after the 2-1 home win in their campaign opener.

ALSO READ | Barcelona coach Flick takes positives after defeat to Monaco

“I’m totally satisfied, the match was very good. I’d have said the same with a draw. We played the game in different ways and with different players.

“The players interpreted it well and we won a necessary game... what we imagined happened. We controlled 80% of the game.”

Atletico, who are unbeaten this season in all competitions, will travel to Portugal’s Benfica for their next Champions League match on October 2.

“It’ll be another battle,” Simeone said.

Related Topics

Diego Simeone /

Atletico Madrid /

RB Leipzig

