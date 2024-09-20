Champions League: Ten-man Barcelona stumbles in 2-1 loss to Monaco in UCL opener

Barcelona made a disappointing start to its Champions League campaign by losing 2-1 to AS Monaco on Thursday after suffering an early blow from defender Eric Garcia’s dismissal.

Barcelona had a dreadful start at the Stade Louis II stadium when Garcia was shown a straight red card 11 minutes in for a foul on Monaco’s Takumi Minamino, who was clear in front of goal after a misplaced pass from goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The hosts grabbed the lead five minutes later when Maghnes Akliouche struck a low shot into the net, before Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal equalised in the 28th minute by finishing from the edge of the penalty area.

Monaco kept pushing and got their reward in the 71st minute when substitute George Ilenikhena fired past Ter Stegen to secure victory in their first main stage appearance in five years in Europe’s elite club competition.