MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Gimenez strikes late as Atletico grabs thrilling comeback win against Leipzig

Atletico had lost the only previous meeting between the two sides, going down 2-1 in a one-legged quarter-final in the 2019-20 competition.

Published : Sep 20, 2024 02:53 IST , MADRID - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Atletico Madrid’s Jose Gimenez, left, celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal.
Atletico Madrid’s Jose Gimenez, left, celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal. | Photo Credit: Manu Fernandez
infoIcon

Atletico Madrid’s Jose Gimenez, left, celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal. | Photo Credit: Manu Fernandez

A 90th-minute goal from Jose Maria Gimenez snatched a 2-1 comeback victory for Atletico Madrid at home against RB Leipzig in their Champions League opener on Thursday.

Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko put the visitors in front just four minutes in, but Antoine Griezmann levelled things up after 28 minutes.

In the final minute of regular time, the Frenchman chipped goalwards from the edge of the box, and Gimenez rose high to head the ball back across goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi and into the goal.

Leipzig got off to an excellent start, Sesko putting the visitors in front early, moments after being inches short of tapping in a David Raum cross.

The 21-year-old Slovenian found Lois Openda, whose shot was blocked by Jan Oblak, but the ball fell back to Sesko, who headed in from close range.

AS IT HAPPENED: Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig highlights

Leipzig almost had a second shortly after when Sesko got onto a Xavi Simons free-kick, but the ball took a touch and dipped out into touch for a corner.

Buoyed on by a loud crowd in the Spanish capital, Atletico’s Angel Correa thought he had equalised midway through the first half, but his header had not crossed the line.

Atletico drew level two minutes later, with 2018 World Cup winner Griezmann hitting a controlled finish from 12 yards out.

Leipzig had late chances to snatch the game, with Simons hitting over the bar after 72 minutes and Yussuf Poulsen heading wide just five minutes later.

The loss was Leipzig’s first defeat in any competition dating back to February, a run of 17 games.

Atletico had lost the only previous meeting between the two sides, going down 2-1 in a one-legged quarter-final in the 2019-20 competition.

Leipzig’s task in the Champions League will not get any easier, with the club’s next two home games in October coming against Juventus and Liverpool.

Related Topics

Atletico Madrid /

RB Leipzig /

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 /

UEFA Champions League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig highlights, ATM 2-1 RBL, Champions League 2024-25: Late Gimenez header gives comeback win to Simeone’s men
    Team Sportstar
  2. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Gimenez strikes late as Atletico grabs thrilling comeback win against Leipzig
    AFP
  3. Atalanta vs Arsenal highlights, Champions League 2024-25: Gasperini’s men hold Gunners to goalless draw
    Team Sportstar
  4. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Raya double save earns point for Arsenal in goalless draw against Atalanta
    Reuters
  5. Monaco vs Barcelona highlights, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: ASM 2-1 BAR; Ilenikhena scores winning goal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Gimenez strikes late as Atletico grabs thrilling comeback win against Leipzig
    AFP
  2. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Raya double save earns point for Arsenal in goalless draw against Atalanta
    Reuters
  3. Atalanta vs Arsenal highlights, Champions League 2024-25: Gasperini’s men hold Gunners to goalless draw
    Team Sportstar
  4. Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig highlights, ATM 2-1 RBL, Champions League 2024-25: Late Gimenez header gives comeback win to Simeone’s men
    Team Sportstar
  5. Monaco vs Barcelona highlights, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: ASM 2-1 BAR; Ilenikhena scores winning goal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig highlights, ATM 2-1 RBL, Champions League 2024-25: Late Gimenez header gives comeback win to Simeone’s men
    Team Sportstar
  2. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Gimenez strikes late as Atletico grabs thrilling comeback win against Leipzig
    AFP
  3. Atalanta vs Arsenal highlights, Champions League 2024-25: Gasperini’s men hold Gunners to goalless draw
    Team Sportstar
  4. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Raya double save earns point for Arsenal in goalless draw against Atalanta
    Reuters
  5. Monaco vs Barcelona highlights, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: ASM 2-1 BAR; Ilenikhena scores winning goal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment