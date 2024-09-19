MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Atalanta vs Arsenal LIVE score, ATA 0-0 ARS, Champions League 2024-25: Match goalless in second-half, match updates

ATA vs ARS: Follow live score and updates of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Atalanta and Arsenal from the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.

Updated : Sep 20, 2024 01:29 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Atalanta’s Sead Kolasinac in action with Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus.
Atalanta’s Sead Kolasinac in action with Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Atalanta’s Sead Kolasinac in action with Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Welcome to Sportstar’s live update of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Atalanta and Arsenal from the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.

LIVE UPDATES

Arsenal starting line-up!

Atalanta starting line-up!

Carnesecchi (GK); Djimsiti, Hien, Kolasinac; Zappacosta, De Roon, Ederson, Ruggeri; Ketelaere, Lookman; Retegui

PREVIEW

Arsenal visits Atalanta in its opening 2024/25 Champions League fixture in the tournament’s new era.

Mikel Arteta’s side is in the midst of a demanding seven days that started with a 1-0 victory at Tottenham in the north London derby last Sunday.

The Gunners now head to Atalanta to kick off its European campaign before Sunday’s vital trip to Premier League champions City.

Arsenal’s daunting schedule was made trickier by the absence against Tottenham of key midfielders Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard due to suspension and injury, respectively.

But, with Jorginho filling in admirably for Rice, Arsenal ground out its third win in four league games this term thanks to Gabriel Magalhaes’ second-half header.

Rice should be back in the starting line-up against Atalanta, but Arteta is still waiting to discover when skipper Odegaard will be able to return from the ankle problem he suffered on Norway duty.

READ FULL PREVIEW HERE

LIVE TELECAST AND STREAMING INFO

When and where will the Atalanta vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match kick-off?
The Atalanta vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST on Friday, September 20 at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.
Where can you watch the Atalanta vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match?
The Atalanta vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match will be telecast on the  Sony Sports Network. It will also be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

Related Topics

Atalanta /

Arsenal /

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 /

UEFA Champions League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Atalanta vs Arsenal LIVE score, ATA 0-0 ARS, Champions League 2024-25: Match goalless in second-half, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig LIVE score, ATM 1-1 RBL, Champions League 2024-25: Griezmann, Sesko goals keep scores level, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE Monaco vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: ASM 1-1 BAR; Lamine Yamal scores his first UCL goal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 8: India men’s dream run continues as it beat Iran 3.5-0.5; Women’s team loses 1.5-2.5 to Poland
    Team Sportstar
  5. With Bumrah in attack, you can beat any team in the world: Steve Waugh
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. Atalanta vs Arsenal LIVE score, ATA 0-0 ARS, Champions League 2024-25: Match goalless in second-half, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig LIVE score, ATM 1-1 RBL, Champions League 2024-25: Griezmann, Sesko goals keep scores level, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE Monaco vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: ASM 1-1 BAR; Lamine Yamal scores his first UCL goal
    Team Sportstar
  4. UCL 2024-25: We could have hurt them more in some situations, says Inzaghi after draw with Man City
    Reuters
  5. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Who is the referee for the Atalanta vs Arsenal UCL match?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Atalanta vs Arsenal LIVE score, ATA 0-0 ARS, Champions League 2024-25: Match goalless in second-half, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig LIVE score, ATM 1-1 RBL, Champions League 2024-25: Griezmann, Sesko goals keep scores level, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE Monaco vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: ASM 1-1 BAR; Lamine Yamal scores his first UCL goal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 8: India men’s dream run continues as it beat Iran 3.5-0.5; Women’s team loses 1.5-2.5 to Poland
    Team Sportstar
  5. With Bumrah in attack, you can beat any team in the world: Steve Waugh
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment