Welcome to Sportstar’s live update of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Atalanta and Arsenal from the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.

Arsenal starting line-up!

Atalanta starting line-up!

Carnesecchi (GK); Djimsiti, Hien, Kolasinac; Zappacosta, De Roon, Ederson, Ruggeri; Ketelaere, Lookman; Retegui

PREVIEW

Arsenal visits Atalanta in its opening 2024/25 Champions League fixture in the tournament’s new era.

Mikel Arteta’s side is in the midst of a demanding seven days that started with a 1-0 victory at Tottenham in the north London derby last Sunday.

The Gunners now head to Atalanta to kick off its European campaign before Sunday’s vital trip to Premier League champions City.

Arsenal’s daunting schedule was made trickier by the absence against Tottenham of key midfielders Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard due to suspension and injury, respectively.

But, with Jorginho filling in admirably for Rice, Arsenal ground out its third win in four league games this term thanks to Gabriel Magalhaes’ second-half header.

Rice should be back in the starting line-up against Atalanta, but Arteta is still waiting to discover when skipper Odegaard will be able to return from the ankle problem he suffered on Norway duty.

