Too many games in a season draws flak from Alonso, Kompany as some players hint at strike

This year’s Champions League adds fixtures while FIFA’s expanded 32-team Club World Cup will take place this summer, a time when players would normally have a break from games.

Published : Sep 20, 2024 17:10 IST , Berlin, Germany - 3 MINS READ

AFP
Kompany (right) said a cap should be introduced on the amount of games a player can play each year, while Alonso (left) said players must have greater involvement in decisions about the fixture calendar.
Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany and his Bayer Leverkusen counterpart Xabi Alonso on Friday joined the growing chorus calling for action on player workload, amid talks of strikes.

Kompany said a cap should be introduced on the amount of games a player can play each year, while Alonso said players must have greater involvement in decisions about the fixture calendar.

Concern about the load on players has grown in recent years, particularly as the number of fixtures has been increasing.

Top clubs with European and domestic cup commitments could play up to 75 games this season.

At a press conference ahead of Saturday’s trip to Werder Bremen, Kompany said that “it was already a theme during my (playing) career” and labelled it “a very important topic”.

“To play 75, 80 games, it gets to a point where it’s not realistic anymore,” he said.

“The solution I’ve always wanted is to put a cap on the amount of games a player can play as an individual. Put a cap, put a compulsory period of holidays (for players).”

Rodri, the current midfield general of Manchester City where Kompany spent many years as a player, said on Tuesday the “general opinion of the players” was that “we are close to a strike”.

“If it keeps going this way, there will be a time when there’s no other option,” the Spaniard added.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson and Real Madrid goalie Thibaut Courtois have made similar statements in recent days.

Speaking before Leverkusen host Wolfsburg in the league on Sunday, Alonso told reporters: “I understand Rodri and the other players.

“Professional players must be involved in these decisions because we want to see good football.

“The schedule is very tight. They have to be heard.”

Kompany has previously spoken out on the issue and was a member of the FIFPro players union during his time on the pitch, where he captained Manchester City and the Belgian national team.

The 38-year-old said the cap would be “the best of both worlds” as it would “take away the pressure on the clubs”. He also said the model should “always include exceptions for finals -- we can’t take that away from players”.

Kompany promised squad rotations in the coming weeks as Bayern manages midweek football commitments. “We are talking about a crowded schedule and stress on the players. Our squad is not a luxury, we need it to achieve our goals.”

The coach said a decision on whether veteran captain and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer would be fit to face Bremen “would be made after training”.

The goalie was subbed off at half-time in Tuesday’s 9-2 win over Dinamo Zagreb after falling on his back.

Kompany said Bayern “did not want to take any unnecessary risks”, but added that “it looks good (for Neuer)“.

