MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UCL 2024-25: We could have hurt them more in some situations, says Inzaghi after draw with Man City

While the 0-0 stalemate at the Etihad Stadium was a positive start for Inter in the revamped competition, Inzaghi felt his team could have secured victory.

Published : Sep 19, 2024 12:58 IST , Gdansk - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi lamented missed opportunities but was satisfied with his team’s draw against Manchester City.
Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi lamented missed opportunities but was satisfied with his team’s draw against Manchester City. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi lamented missed opportunities but was satisfied with his team’s draw against Manchester City. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi lamented missed opportunities but was satisfied with his team’s draw against Manchester City in the opening Champions League match of the season.

While the 0-0 stalemate at the Etihad Stadium was a positive start for Inter in the revamped competition, Inzaghi felt his team could have secured victory.

“The players did really well, we knew the quality of our opponents, but we worked well and could have hurt them more in some situations,” Inzaghi told Amazon Prime Video Italia.

“In the final third we need to show skill and technique, which we do have in the squad.

“Against these sides like Manchester City and Real Madrid, you always seem like you might be able to score a goal, but then they manage to rescue it.”

READ | PSG’s Enrique: Told Michel that match with Girona was worse than childbirth

Midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu said Inter was determined not to be intimidated by City who beat them in the 2023 Champions League final.

“We wanted to show that we are not scared to play here. We play football the way they do, with sacrifice we showed that we can also play football,” Calhanoglu said.

“We enjoyed ourselves against a very strong team and could also have won, but with the right courage and spirit of sacrifice, we proved that we can compete against anyone.”

Inter will now turn its focus to the Derby della Madonnina against AC Milan at home on Sunday.

“It will be a derby, we all know what that means for the club and our fans. They never stopped singing tonight in Manchester. We will stay here overnight, fly back tomorrow and try to prepare the match in just a few days,” Inzaghi said.

Related Topics

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 /

Manchester City /

Inter Milan /

AC Milan /

Simone Inzaghi /

Hakan Calhanoglu

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score, 3rd round Day 1: India A loses five vs India C; Padikkal, Bharat put up 100-stand for India D vs B
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs BAN LIVE updates, 1st Test Day 1: India 120/4; Jaiswal nears fifty; Hasan Mahmud picks four
    Team Sportstar
  3. UCL 2024-25: We could have hurt them more in some situations, says Inzaghi after draw with Man City
    Reuters
  4. Hockey Asian Champions Trophy review: India’s journey to fifth title dotted with experiments and cautious optimism
    Nihit Sachdeva
  5. World Test Championship 2024-25, Qualification Scenarios: How can India qualify for WTC final?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. UCL 2024-25: We could have hurt them more in some situations, says Inzaghi after draw with Man City
    Reuters
  2. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Who is the referee for the Atalanta vs Arsenal UCL match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. PSG’s Enrique: Told Michel that match with Girona was worse than childbirth
    Reuters
  4. UCL 2024-25: Girona coach Michel praises team effort despite PSG setback
    Reuters
  5. Who is the referee for the Monaco vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score, 3rd round Day 1: India A loses five vs India C; Padikkal, Bharat put up 100-stand for India D vs B
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs BAN LIVE updates, 1st Test Day 1: India 120/4; Jaiswal nears fifty; Hasan Mahmud picks four
    Team Sportstar
  3. UCL 2024-25: We could have hurt them more in some situations, says Inzaghi after draw with Man City
    Reuters
  4. Hockey Asian Champions Trophy review: India’s journey to fifth title dotted with experiments and cautious optimism
    Nihit Sachdeva
  5. World Test Championship 2024-25, Qualification Scenarios: How can India qualify for WTC final?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment