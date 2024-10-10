MagazineBuy Print

Arctic Open 2024: Lakshya Sen exits in Round of 16

After taking the first game 21-19, Lakshya conceded the following two games 18-21 and 15-21 to Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien-chen.

Published : Oct 10, 2024 18:54 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Lakshya Sen tried hard but lost his bronze medal match against Jia Lee of Malaysia in men’s singles in La Chapelle arena in Paris Olympic 2024 in Paris on Monday, 05 August 2024. Photo: RITU RAJ KONWAR / The Hindu
FILE PHOTO: Lakshya Sen tried hard but lost his bronze medal match against Jia Lee of Malaysia in men’s singles in La Chapelle arena in Paris Olympic 2024 in Paris on Monday, 05 August 2024. Photo: RITU RAJ KONWAR / The Hindu | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Lakshya Sen tried hard but lost his bronze medal match against Jia Lee of Malaysia in men’s singles in La Chapelle arena in Paris Olympic 2024 in Paris on Monday, 05 August 2024. Photo: RITU RAJ KONWAR / The Hindu | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen exited the Arctic Open 2024 after suffering a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Chinese Taipei player Chou Tien-chen in the Round of 16 match at the Vantaa, Finland on Thursday.

After taking the first game 21-19, Lakshya conceded the following two games 18-21 and 15-21.

More to follow...

