Arctic Open 2024: Lakshya Sen exits in Round of 16

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen exited the Arctic Open 2024 after suffering a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Chinese Taipei player Chou Tien-chen in the Round of 16 match at the Vantaa, Finland on Thursday.
After taking the first game 21-19, Lakshya conceded the following two games 18-21 and 15-21.
More to follow...
