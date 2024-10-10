Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies thrashes Bangladesh by eight wickets

Off-spinner Karishma Ramharack starred with an impressive four-wicket haul as West Indies cantered to an eight-wicket victory against Bangladesh in the Women’s T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

After restricting Bangladesh to 103 for 8, courtesy Ramharack’s fine bowling spell of 4/17 from her four overs, the West Indies overhauled the target with as many as 43 balls to spare.

Captain Hayley Matthews (34) and Stafanie Taylor (27 retired hurt) shared 52 runs for the opening wicket before Deandra Dottin made a quickfire 19 not out off just 7 balls with the help of two sixes.

Also read | Nigar Sultana becomes first from Bangladesh to reach 2000 runs in WT20Is

West Indies scored 104 for 2 in 12.5 overs, to notch its second win in three matches and keep itself afloat for a semifinal spot.

Earlier, put into bat, Bangladesh was going strong at 58 for 2 at the end of the first 10 overs but it could never accelerate from there. Instead, it lost six wickets in the second half of its innings for the addition of just 45 runs.

Captain Nigar Sultana top-scored for Bangladesh with a 44-ball 39 but she did not get enough support from her batting colleagues.

Bangladesh could hit just two boundaries in the final 10 overs.

This was Bangladesh’s second loss in three matches.