IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I: The coach and captain told us to back our shots, says Rinku Singh

Rinku added that the momentum shifted in India’s favour when Nitish Kumar Reddy capitalised on a free-hit to smack Mahmudullah in the ninth over.

Published : Oct 10, 2024 22:16 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

Ashwin Achal
Rinku Singh and Nitish Kumar Reddy during the T20 Match between India and Bangladesh.
Rinku Singh and Nitish Kumar Reddy during the T20 Match between India and Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy/The Hindu
infoIcon

Rinku Singh and Nitish Kumar Reddy during the T20 Match between India and Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy/The Hindu

India’s relentless attack-oriented approach has been evident in the demolition of Bangladesh in the two T20Is thus far. This manic style of cricket suits Rinku Singh just fine.

The southpaw was in his element in the second T20I here on Wednesday, slamming a 29-ball 53.

Rinku explained that the message from head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav was clear. “The coach and captain have told us to just play your game, and back your shots no matter the match situation. They have given us complete freedom. Maarte jao har ball (Keep hitting every ball),” Rinku said in the post-match press conference here.

The initial few overs of his essay, however, forced Rinku and his partner Nitish Kumar Reddy to play the waiting game. “The ball was gripping on the surface, which is why Sanju (Samson) and Suryakumar (Yadav) got out. The pitch got better later. Our plan was to hit the bad balls,” Rinku said.

The Uttar Pradesh cricketer stated that the momentum shifted in India’s favour when Nitish capitalised on a free-hit to smack Mahmudullah in the ninth over.

At times, Rinku does not get the chance to bat as the top-order does all the work. “That does not worry me. The team comes first. It is not important if I get to bat or not,” Rinku said.

