Had he played cricket, Ratan Tata would have been a great leader of men. He had every quality that inspired the youth.

I am fortunate and blessed to have worked in the same office (Bombay House) as Ratan Tata. He was humble and professional and maintained a low profile. I fondly remember Ratan Tata, the silent boss who hardly imposed himself on the employees.

Ratan Tata was extraordinarily polite, classy, and had a huge personality. Yes, he was so good-looking, and we would admire his appearance as he entered the building or the office on the third floor.

Whenever we met in the lift, he never behaved like most company chairman would—keeping a distance. When requested to enter the lift first, he insisted that others in the queue join him.

Once, there was a function in Jamshedpur. He was coming to the town for the first time after becoming chairman. A note detailing the program, from his arrival at the airport to the garlanding at the office, and a few small felicitations before the meeting at 10 am was sent to him.

I saw the response from him. It read: No need. The meeting started at 10 am.

READ MORE: Rohit Sharma is a player’s captain, says former batting coach Vikram Rathour

On a rare occasion, he came to witness a cricket match at the Wankhede Stadium between Tata XI and a Rest of India selection. We had Ravi Shastri, Dilip Vengsarkar, and Sourav Ganguly, and the ROI included legends like Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev. After the match, we had a function at the Taj Colaba. When we reached the entrance, I remember seeing the security men and the valet waiting in attendance. Someone important was coming. And then we saw a gentleman driving in and parking the car properly. It was Ratan Tata. He drove himself.

Another anecdote that highlights his humility is his relationship with his staff. He had to interact with S. A. Sabavala, who had an office on the third floor. Quite a few times in a day, I remember seeing Ratan Tata come to his cabin from the fourth floor. As company chairman, he could have summoned Sabawala ten times to his floor but preferred to go to his cabin. Ratan Tata respected Sabavala, who was the vice chairman and senior person of Tata Steel.

I remember how he solved a major problem in the run-up to the 2011 World Cup. In 1974-75, when the Wankhede Stadium was constructed, Tatas loaned money to the Mumbai Cricket Association. In return, Tatas were given one end of the sightscreen, the Tata End. The International Cricket Council mandated that they be handed a stadium without any advertisement boards. Ratan Tata graciously gave up the right for the duration of the World Cup.

He had a kind face even though he was strict with his work. He had a majestic personality and the ability to win your heart. He always had time for sportspersons. His way of working impacted thousands of lives, and I’m blessed to be one of them.

As told by former India Test bowler Raju Kulkarni to Vijay Lokapally