MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Remembering Ratan Tata‘s cricket connection

In 1974-75, when the Wankhede Stadium was constructed, Ratan Tata loaned money to the Mumbai Cricket Association.

Published : Oct 10, 2024 20:33 IST , MUMBAI - 3 MINS READ

Raju Kulkarni
FILE PHOTO: Had he played cricket, Ratan Tata would have been a great leader of men.
FILE PHOTO: Had he played cricket, Ratan Tata would have been a great leader of men. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Had he played cricket, Ratan Tata would have been a great leader of men. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Had he played cricket, Ratan Tata would have been a great leader of men. He had every quality that inspired the youth.

I am fortunate and blessed to have worked in the same office (Bombay House) as Ratan Tata. He was humble and professional and maintained a low profile. I fondly remember Ratan Tata, the silent boss who hardly imposed himself on the employees.

Ratan Tata was extraordinarily polite, classy, and had a huge personality. Yes, he was so good-looking, and we would admire his appearance as he entered the building or the office on the third floor.

Whenever we met in the lift, he never behaved like most company chairman would—keeping a distance. When requested to enter the lift first, he insisted that others in the queue join him.

Once, there was a function in Jamshedpur. He was coming to the town for the first time after becoming chairman. A note detailing the program, from his arrival at the airport to the garlanding at the office, and a few small felicitations before the meeting at 10 am was sent to him.

I saw the response from him. It read: No need. The meeting started at 10 am.

READ MORE: Rohit Sharma is a player’s captain, says former batting coach Vikram Rathour

On a rare occasion, he came to witness a cricket match at the Wankhede Stadium between Tata XI and a Rest of India selection. We had Ravi Shastri, Dilip Vengsarkar, and Sourav Ganguly, and the ROI included legends like Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev. After the match, we had a function at the Taj Colaba. When we reached the entrance, I remember seeing the security men and the valet waiting in attendance. Someone important was coming. And then we saw a gentleman driving in and parking the car properly. It was Ratan Tata. He drove himself.

Another anecdote that highlights his humility is his relationship with his staff. He had to interact with S. A. Sabavala, who had an office on the third floor. Quite a few times in a day, I remember seeing Ratan Tata come to his cabin from the fourth floor. As company chairman, he could have summoned Sabawala ten times to his floor but preferred to go to his cabin. Ratan Tata respected Sabavala, who was the vice chairman and senior person of Tata Steel.

I remember how he solved a major problem in the run-up to the 2011 World Cup. In 1974-75, when the Wankhede Stadium was constructed, Tatas loaned money to the Mumbai Cricket Association. In return, Tatas were given one end of the sightscreen, the Tata End. The International Cricket Council mandated that they be handed a stadium without any advertisement boards. Ratan Tata graciously gave up the right for the duration of the World Cup.

He had a kind face even though he was strict with his work. He had a majestic personality and the ability to win your heart. He always had time for sportspersons. His way of working impacted thousands of lives, and I’m blessed to be one of them.

As told by former India Test bowler Raju Kulkarni to Vijay Lokapally

Related Topics

World Cup /

mumbai cricket association /

Wankhede Stadium /

International Cricket Council

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Man United’s Mazraoui undergoes heart procedure - sources
    Reuters
  2. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies thrashes Bangladesh by eight wickets
    PTI
  3. FIFA Asian World Cup 2026 qualifiers: South Korea beats Jordan 2-0; Uzbekistan held to goalless draw by Iran
    Reuters
  4. Bangladesh vs West Indies highlights, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: WI beats BAN by eight wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ancy wears a new hat to help sister Anjali
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies thrashes Bangladesh by eight wickets
    PTI
  2. IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I: The coach and captain told us to back our shots, says Rinku Singh
    Ashwin Achal
  3. ENG vs PAK, 1st Test: England runs record will mean lot more with Test victory, says Root
    Reuters
  4. Remembering Ratan Tata‘s cricket connection
    Raju Kulkarni
  5. PAK vs ENG, 1st Test: Pakistan’s batting collapse, Brook’s triple hundred puts England in sight of victory on Day 4
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Man United’s Mazraoui undergoes heart procedure - sources
    Reuters
  2. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies thrashes Bangladesh by eight wickets
    PTI
  3. FIFA Asian World Cup 2026 qualifiers: South Korea beats Jordan 2-0; Uzbekistan held to goalless draw by Iran
    Reuters
  4. Bangladesh vs West Indies highlights, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: WI beats BAN by eight wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ancy wears a new hat to help sister Anjali
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment