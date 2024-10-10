MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2024/25: Mumbai ready to defend title, says captain Ajinkya Rahane ahead of opener against Baroda

Mumbai ended its eight-year Ranji Trophy title drought last season, and captain Ajinkya Rahane said his team can clinch the title again.

Published : Oct 10, 2024 20:05 IST , VADODARA - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
FILE PHOTO: Mumbai's Ajinkya Rahane during a practise session in Ranji Trophy 2024/25.
FILE PHOTO: Mumbai’s Ajinkya Rahane during a practise session in Ranji Trophy 2024/25. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Mumbai’s Ajinkya Rahane during a practise session in Ranji Trophy 2024/25. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu

Mumbai’s eight-year wait for the 42nd Ranji Trophy title ended last season. Having begun the First-Class season by claiming the Irani Cup title after 27 years, captain Ajinkya Rahane had no hesitation in stating that Mumbai was ready to defend the Ranji Trophy title.

“We are definitely ready for the title defence. But it’s a new season, I would like everyone to keep respecting the game, keep respecting the opponents, try and play consistent cricket and be consistent on and off the field,” Rahane told Sportstar on an overcast Thursday morning here on the eve of its opening Ranji Trophy Group A game.

Despite the presence of Sarfaraz Khan and Shreyas Iyer besides himself in Mumbai’s ranks, the decision to let wicketkeeper Hardik Tamore bat at No. 3 in the Irani Cup tie raised eyebrows. Rahane said balancing the team requirements and individual aspirations is a part of leading a high-profile team like Mumbai.

Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane (left) and head coach Omkar Salvi inspect the pitch at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.
Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane (left) and head coach Omkar Salvi inspect the pitch at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Amol Karhadkar
lightbox-info

Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane (left) and head coach Omkar Salvi inspect the pitch at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Amol Karhadkar

“I have been batting for Mumbai at No. 4 since the last three seasons and it’s all about the team combination. Since the team thinks I should bat at No. 4, we are sticking to it,” Rahane said.

“From other individuals’ point of view, I like to give a particular individual a number where he can bat for longer. Sarfaraz was available for one game, certain to miss the next three-four games. Shreyas has been batting at five, he batted at No. 5 even in the Duleep Trophy.”

The 36-year-old stressed that he and head coach Omkar Salvi will stick with ‘team-first’ mentality and give young players a longer rope in a designated role. “For Omkar and I, the team always comes first, but we also have to look after every individual. We don’t want to keep changing any individual’s position for every single game.”

