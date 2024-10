The new season of India’s most prestigious First-Class tournament, Ranji Trophy, is set to begin from October 11.

With a history of nearly 90 years, the tournament has witnessed some of the best bowlers ever to play in India.

Rajinder Goel has taken the most wickets in Ranji Trophy history - 637 in 219 innings across 17 seasons - followed by S Venkataraghavan with 530 scalps in in 173 innings.

Here is the list of highest wicket-takers in Ranji Trophy: