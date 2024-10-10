MagazineBuy Print

African confederation president backs world body IBA against IOC

The International Boxing Association was stripped of recognition by the Swiss-based International Olympic Committee (IOC) last year for failing to implement governance and finance reforms.

Published : Oct 10, 2024 22:00 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Representative Photo: African confederation president backs world body IBA against IOC.
Representative Photo: African confederation president backs world body IBA against IOC. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Representative Photo: African confederation president backs world body IBA against IOC. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

African Boxing Confederation (AFBC) President Eyassu Wossen has backed the Russian-led IBA against Olympic organisers who have said the sport needs a new global body if it is to remain on the programme at future Games.

The International Boxing Association was stripped of recognition by the Swiss-based International Olympic Committee (IOC) last year for failing to implement governance and finance reforms.

The IOC has said boxing will not feature at the 2028 Los Angeles Games unless national federations join a recognised new world body.

The IBA urged national federations on Monday to join legal action in Switzerland against what it called the IOC’s “abusive behaviour”.

“As president of the African Boxing Confederation, I fully express my unwavering support for the International Boxing Association,” Wossen said in a press release issued by IBA on Thursday.

“We strongly oppose the injustices and interference from the IOC in both IBA and AFBC matters.

“I am committed to uniting all African National Federations to stand together with the IBA in facing these challenges and securing a brighter future for the sport. And I believe we will win,” added the Ethiopian, who was elected unopposed last year.

IBA President Umar Kremlev met Wossen and AFBC board members in Dubai on Wednesday.

ALSO READ | Are professional athletes paid too much?

The world body said it had supported 15 African federations with equipment and value-in-kind worth over $290,000 since Wossen was elected.

It said $865,000 had been allocated as prize money to the 2023 AFBC elite men and women’s championships in Cameroon and $223,000 to the 2024 Mandela African Boxing Cup in Durban, South Africa.

An IBA Champions Night in Addis Ababa last August had a prize pool of $150,000 and an equal amount spent by the world body on supporting the event organisation.

Related Topics

IOC /

IBA /

olympics

