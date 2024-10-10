Indian sports wrap, October 10: Ajith sets news marks at National weightlifting championships

WEIGHTLIFTING

Ajith sets news National Records at National weightlifting championships

N. Ajith created new National records in clean and jerk and total as he won the men’s 73kg title in the National weightlifting championships in Nagrota Bagwan, Himachal Pradesh, on Thursday.

Ajith bettered his own previous clean and jerk mark of 174kg twice (175kg and 178kg) and Achinta Sheuli’s total record of 316kg to emerge as the winner with an aggregate of 318kg.

G. Varshitha, Reena, Nirupama Devi and Ditimoni Sonowal won 64kg event in the youth girls category, Junior Women, Senior Women, Inter-State Senior Women categories, respectively.

The results (winners only): Men: 73kg: Elite: N. Ajith snatch 140kg, clean and jerk 178kg (NR, Old 174kg, N.Ajith), total 318kg (NR, Old 316kg, Achinta Sheuli); Junior: Bedabrata Bharali (Asm) 132kg, 161kg, 293kg; Youth: Hemanta Doimari (Asm) 115kg, 136kg, 251kg. Women: 59kg: Elite: Popy Hazarika (RSPB) 90kg, 111kg, 201kg; Junior: Balo Yalam (82kg, 105kg, 187kg; Youth: K. Tharangani (AP) 78kg, 98kg, 176kg.

- Team Sportstar

GOLF

Diksha Dagar leads home challenge in women’s Indian Open

The seasoned Diksha Dagar will spearhead the Indian challenge in a strong field for this month’s Hero Women’s Indian Open 2024, where reigning Ladies European Tour Order of Merit leader Chiara Tamburlini of Switzerland will be among the strongest contender.

The event will be held from October 24 to 27 at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram.

The region’s premier event, offering a total purse of USD 400,000, will witness the return of nine players who secured spots within the Top 10 during the 2023 edition.

Diksha, who secured third place last year, and Gaurika Bishnoi, who finished eighth, will be the major Indian names in the field.

The three former champions in the field are Christine Wolf (2019), Camille Chevalier (2017) and Caroline Hedwall (2011).

The field is further bolstered by the participation of several notable players, including Trichat Cheenglab of Thailand, the winner of the 2023 Order of Merit, the organisers said in a press release.

Another former OOM winner, Lee Anne Pace of South Africa, who claimed the LET top spot in 2010, will also be competing. Additionally, the 2010 winner, Caroline Hedwall, who received the honour of Players Player of the Year in 2011, will be present.

Swiss golfer Tamburlini has claimed two victories -- Joburg Ladies Open in April and the Lacoste Open de France just two weeks ago.

Amateur Avani Prashanth, who tied for fifth place last year, has also made the list as a professional for the first time. She has been bestowed the honour of a special invitation to the event, where she will make her professional debut

- PTI

FOOTBALL

Chennaiyin FC to play Norwich City Mina Cup UK, drawn with European giants Liverpool and Inter Milan

Chennaiyin FC’s Under-12 side is geared up to represent India on an international stage at the prestigious Norwich City Mina Cup UK. The tournament, taking place on October 12 and 13 at Norwich City FC’s state-of-the-art training facility in England, will feature top youth talent from around the globe.

Chennaiyin’s involvement in the tournament not only underscores the club’s dedication to fostering grassroots football but also reflects the strong partnership with Norwich City FC. This long-term collaboration is focused on creating avenues for growth and development, with both clubs working together to elevate each other both on and off the field.

Chennaiyin FC will be the only Indian club to participate in the prestigious tournament which will feature 16 teams, including some of the world’s biggest football clubs such as Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, Inter Milan, SL Benfica, Leeds United, Feyenoord Rotterdam and Borussia Dortmund.

A 15-member Chennaiyin team flew out to England late on Wednesday along with the coaching staff.

“The Norwich City Mina Cup UK offers an outstanding platform for young footballers to showcase their talent, and we are excited to send this promising Chennaiyin FC team to compete against some of the world’s top clubs. We are grateful to Norwich City FC for this opportunity and are eager to continue strengthening our partnership in all areas moving forward,” club vice president Ekansh Gupta commented.

The nine-a-side tournament will also be the only qualifying event in the UK for the 2025 Mina Cup, considered among the world’s leading youth competitions.

The Marina Machans have been drawn in Group 4 alongside top clubs Liverpool (England), Inter Milan (Italy) and Empire Football Club (UAE) as 16 teams are divided into four groups.

Each team will play three matches in the initial group stage, with the top two advancing to the Gold Cup and the bottom two to the Silver Cup. Both Cup phases include another group stage with three additional games. Teams will then compete in two placement matches based on their standings, ensuring eight games and concrete development for all participants.

Chennaiyin FC match highlights will be available on JioCinema.

Squad: (Goalkeepers) Seram Ronaldo Meitei and Mohamed Nabil; (Defenders) Rohit Tenshubam, Ningthoujam Thouba Singh, Abheer Hemant Jadhav, J Ryan Fabio, Ishan and Hitaansh Dipesh; (Midfielders) Punshiba Ningombam, Meet Yogesh Satpute, Prakhar Dhar Khatri, Yaikhomba Oinam, W Lydian Mardona; (Attackers) Nepolian Laikhuram and Uziyan Susai.

CYCLING

2nd edition of IndianOil Race Across India 2024 flagged off

IOCL Head divisional office JnK and Ladakh Anjani Kumar flagging off the 2024 edition of Race Across India. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The second edition of the IndianOil Race Across India, was flagged off from Srinagar on Thursday.

Nine international participants are the attraction of the India’s and Asia’s longest cycling race, which will conclude at Kanniyakumari in Tamil Nadu, covering a distance of 3758 kms and traversing through 12 states.

The race is recognized by the World Ultracycling Association (WUCA) and serves as a Race Across America (RAAM) Qualifier Event (RQ).

All finishers will automatically qualify to participate in the Race Across America.

-Team Sportstar

EQUESTRIAN

International Equestrian event returns to India, after 14 years with Asian Equestrian Federation Cup-Youth

Asian Equestrian Federation Cup- Youth (AEF Cup- CSIY-B), an FEI approved Asian level Showjumping event for youth riders will mark the return of international equestrian to India after a gap of 14 years.

The competition will see a total of 11 countries, including hosts India competing at Surge Stable in Bengaluru with state-of-the-art facilities from October 11-13.

The format of the competition is of borrowed horses with an age limit of 16-21 years for the riders having a 115 cm maximum jump level.

India will have two participants - E Suryaa Aaditya and Avik Bhatia, as they topped the selection trials held at Surge Stable in Bengaluru on Thursday, which was attended by 11 riders.

Rest of the 10 participating countries will be showcasing one rider each from Kuwait, Malaysia, Pakistan, Iran, Hong Kong, Thailand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Chinese Taipei and Uzbekistan will be seen in action.

Both Surya and Avik have risen through the EFI junior ranks competitions. Surya was a silver medallist at JNEC in both Dressage and Jumping events in 2022. He also won a silver medal at the Grade III NEC event last year.

Avik was adjudged the best junior rider (2023) and the best young rider this year at the Delhi Horse show. He is also a medal winner at the junior and senior Nationals.

-Team Sportstar