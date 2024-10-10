Ranji Trophy 2024/25: Rain threat looms as Mumbai begins title defence against Baroda

Less than eight months ago, Baroda gave Mumbai a tough fight before conceding the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal due to a first-innings deficit. As a new season begins, Mumbai sets off its title defence against Baroda at the new Vadodara International Cricket Stadium, in Kotambi on the outskirts of Vadodara, starting Friday.

Two of the three architects of Mumbai’s last season’s quarterfinal win will be missing. Musheer Khan, who marked his return to First-Class cricket with a double-hundred in the first innings, and Tushar Deshpande, whose 120 in the second innings was the highest score for a No 11 batter in Ranji Trophy, have been sidelined with injuries.

Despite their absence, Mumbai will be favourite courtesy of Shreyas Iyer’s addition and captain Ajinkya Rahane’s return to form in the Irani Cup last week. But more than Krunal Pandya’s unit, inclement weather may end up robbing Mumbai of full points in the opening round. The city has received heavy rain since Wednesday night.

While Baroda preferred to rest on the eve of the match, Mumbai conducted an optional training session on Thursday. Brief spells of rain meant the groundstaff covered the pitch right after Rahane and Mumbai head coach Omkar Salvi had a look at the surface.

Mumbai will be without Sarfaraz Khan’s services also, with the Irani Cup double-centurion set to join India’s Test squad in Bengaluru. It will result in either Siddhesh Lad or Suryansh Shedge getting a look in, while Ayush Mhatre is likely to be continued as an opener despite Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s addition to the squad.

For Baroda, head coach Mukund Parmar and Krunal will have their task cut out to prune the 18-member squad into a balanced XI. Considering the uncertain weather, both the XIs will be finalised on the morning of the match.