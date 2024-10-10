MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Our preparation has been good, we want to play positive brand of cricket, says TN skipper Sai Kishore

While Sai Kishore led from the front, taking 53 scalps and topped the wicket charts last year, he also came under criticism for his decision to bat first on a seamer-friendly pitch against Mumbai in the semis. 

Published : Oct 10, 2024 19:45 IST , Coimbatore - 2 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
Tamil Nadu captain R. Sai Kishore took 53 scalps and topped the wicket charts last year.
Tamil Nadu captain R. Sai Kishore took 53 scalps and topped the wicket charts last year. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M
Tamil Nadu captain R. Sai Kishore took 53 scalps and topped the wicket charts last year. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Tamil Nadu captain R. Sai Kishore wants his side to be aggressive and play fearless cricket as it gears up for the new domestic season that starts on Friday.

“Our preparation has been good, and we want to play a positive brand of cricket,” said Sai Kishore on the eve of his side’s first match against Saurashtra.

TN reached the semifinals last year after six years, and the expectations are higher this year. When asked about it, Sai Kishore explained, “There are always expectations not just from outside but even within ourselves. We had six players in the Duleep Trophy, and we have set high standards. But we just want to focus on our job.”

While he led from the front, taking 53 scalps and topped the wicket charts last year, the 27-year-old also came under criticism for his decision to bat first on a seamer-friendly pitch against Mumbai in the semis, which proved costly. 

“Captaincy, in terms of player management and being honest with them, came naturally to me. On the tactical side, I had a few things to learn and have worked on it. I have spoken to a few captains ahead of the season,” he revealed.

Meanwhile, Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat backed his experienced players to come good against TN. “Almost 80 or probably 90 per cent of our squad has been playing for the last seven or eight seasons and has 60-70 games (experience), which is our strength. When you start against a team as good as them (TN), it sets you up for the season.”

