MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2024/25: Sanju Samson-less Kerala kicks off tough campaign against Punjab

Pitted against six former champions—Punjab, Karnataka, Bengal, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh—in Elite Group C, the odds will be against Kerala as it attempts to secure a place in the knockouts.

Published : Oct 10, 2024 18:49 IST , THIRUVANANTHAPURAM - 2 MINS READ

M. R. Praveen Chandran
FILE PHOTO: Sachin Baby was named captain for the first match in the absence of Sanju Samson.
FILE PHOTO: Sachin Baby was named captain for the first match in the absence of Sanju Samson. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Sachin Baby was named captain for the first match in the absence of Sanju Samson. | Photo Credit: PTI

Kerala braces itself for a tough Ranji Trophy season as it begins its campaign against Punjab at the KCA-St. Xavier’s College ground on Friday.

Pitted against six former champions—Punjab, Karnataka, Bengal, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh—in Elite Group C, the odds will be stacked against Kerala as it attempts to secure a place in the knockouts for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

The side will be without its star batter, Sanju Samson, who is part of India’s squad for ongoing T20I series against Bangladesh.

Hence, Kerala would want to maximise its home advantage. The pitch has traditionally helped the spinners. Jalaj Saxena has scalped 116 wickets at the ground and will be Kerala’s trump card. Jalaj will have good support in Aditya Sarwate, the recent addition to the team from Vidarbha. Another newcomer, Baba Aparajith, can chip too in with his part-time spin.

Sachin Baby, who was appointed as captain for the first match in the absence of Samson, was bullish about his team’s chances. The team has been training earnestly over the past three weeks under new coach Amay Khurasiya. Majority of the players played in the inaugural KCL T20 tournament but captain Baby expects them to adapt quickly to the longer format.

Punjab will be making a fresh start under a new coach and captain this season. The architects of Punjab’s maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title, captain Mandeep Singh and coach Aavishkar Salvi, have since moved to different teams. Prabhsimran Singh is the new captain and former India star Wasim Jaffer has taken over as the coach.

Punjab will rely on its batting line-up which boasts Prabhsimran, Anmolpreet Singh, Nehal Wadera and Namin Dhir. Veteran medium pacer Siddarth Kaul and leg-spinner Mayank Markande are important cogs in Punjab’s bowling.

With Kerala playing to its strength, it could well turn out to be a battle between hosts’ spinners and Punjab batters.

Related stories

Related Topics

Kerala /

Ranji Trophy /

Punjab /

Sanju Samson /

Sachin Baby /

Jalaj Saxena /

Aavishkar Salvi /

Anmolpreet Singh /

Prabhsimran Singh /

Wasim Jaffer

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Which team has won the most Ranji Trophy titles?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024/25: Sanju Samson-less Kerala kicks off tough campaign against Punjab
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  3. MotoGP bikes to use same engines in 2025 and 2026 before switch to 850cc
    Reuters
  4. Minute’s silence to be observed in memory of Baldock ahead of Nations League match between England and Greece
    Reuters
  5. Bangladesh vs West Indies Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7 PM IST; WI takes on BAN in a must-win Group B clash
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024/25: Sanju Samson-less Kerala kicks off tough campaign against Punjab
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  2. Which team has won the most Ranji Trophy titles?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ishan Kishan returns as Jharkhand captain for Ranji Trophy after controversial pullout last season
    PTI
  4. Ajinkya Rahane stresses freedom, confidence as Mumbai awarded Rs. 1 crore for Irani Cup triumph
    PTI
  5. Mukesh Kumar makes strong case for Border-Gavaskar Trophy selection with impressive Irani Cup, Duleep Trophy campaigns
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Which team has won the most Ranji Trophy titles?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024/25: Sanju Samson-less Kerala kicks off tough campaign against Punjab
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  3. MotoGP bikes to use same engines in 2025 and 2026 before switch to 850cc
    Reuters
  4. Minute’s silence to be observed in memory of Baldock ahead of Nations League match between England and Greece
    Reuters
  5. Bangladesh vs West Indies Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7 PM IST; WI takes on BAN in a must-win Group B clash
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment