Which team has won the most Ranji Trophy titles?

Mumbai is the most successful team in the Ranji Trophy, winning 42 titles. It also has six runner-up finishes.

Published : Oct 10, 2024 18:15 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Mumbai players pose with the trophy after winning the Ranji Trophy 2023/24. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
Mumbai players pose with the trophy after winning the Ranji Trophy 2023/24. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

The 2024/25 season of the Ranji Trophy will commence from October 11 with 32 teams divided into four groups of eight.

Defending champion Mumbai has been slotted in Group A while the runner-up from last season, Vidarbha, will be featuring in Group B.

Mumbai is the most successful team in the Ranji Trophy, winning 42 titles. It also has six runner-up finishes. The second-best on the list is Karnataka which holds eight titles.

Delhi is next with seven Ranji titles while Madhya Pradesh and Baroda have won the trophy five times each.

Here are the most successful teams in the Ranji Trophy:

Team Titles won
Mumbai 42
Karrnataka 8
Delhi 7
Madhya Pradesh 5
Baroda 5
Saurashtra 2
Vidarbha 2
Bengal 2
Tamil Nadu 2
Rajasthan 2
Maharashtra 2
Hyderabad 2
Railways 2

