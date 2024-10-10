Which team has won the most Ranji Trophy titles?

The 2024/25 season of the Ranji Trophy will commence from October 11 with 32 teams divided into four groups of eight.
Defending champion Mumbai has been slotted in Group A while the runner-up from last season, Vidarbha, will be featuring in Group B.
Mumbai is the most successful team in the Ranji Trophy, winning 42 titles. It also has six runner-up finishes. The second-best on the list is Karnataka which holds eight titles.
Delhi is next with seven Ranji titles while Madhya Pradesh and Baroda have won the trophy five times each.
Here are the most successful teams in the Ranji Trophy:
|Team
|Titles won
|Mumbai
|42
|Karrnataka
|8
|Delhi
|7
|Madhya Pradesh
|5
|Baroda
|5
|Saurashtra
|2
|Vidarbha
|2
|Bengal
|2
|Tamil Nadu
|2
|Rajasthan
|2
|Maharashtra
|2
|Hyderabad
|2
|Railways
|2
