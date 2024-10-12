MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Milind’s last-ball dismissal gives Gujarat edge over Hyderabad on Day 2

Earlier, resuming at its overnight score of 334 for eight, Gujarat folded quickly, adding just nine runs, with Manan Hingrajia (181) missing a huge opportunity to score his maiden first-class double century.

Published : Oct 12, 2024 19:47 IST , Hyderabad - 2 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Gujarat captain Chintan Gaja is pleased after dismissing Hyderabad opener Tanmay Agarwal in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group match at Gymkhana Ground in Hyderabad on Saturday.
Gujarat captain Chintan Gaja is pleased after dismissing Hyderabad opener Tanmay Agarwal in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group match at Gymkhana Ground in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: V V SUBRAHMANYAM
infoIcon

Gujarat captain Chintan Gaja is pleased after dismissing Hyderabad opener Tanmay Agarwal in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group match at Gymkhana Ground in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: V V SUBRAHMANYAM

Hyderabad all-rounder Chama Milind’s dismissal on the last ball of the day, after scoring a brilliant half-century (60, 83b, 9x4, 2x6), shifted the momentum in Gujarat’s favour as the home team finished on 222 for seven, in reply to Gujarat’s 343, on the second day of the four-day Ranji Trophy Elite Group match at the Gymkhana Ground on Saturday.

Earlier, resuming at its overnight score of 334 for eight, Gujarat folded quickly, adding just nine runs, with Manan Hingrajia (181) missing a huge opportunity to score his maiden first-class double century.

In response, Hyderabad got off to a dismal start. Southpaw and opener Tanmay Agarwal hit a delivery from pacer Chintan Gaja straight to covers in the third over, and in the next, Abhirath Reddy was trapped lbw for a duck by a sharp in-swinger from Arzan Nagwaswalla.

ALSO READ | Akash Singh, the young wanderer finally finds a home in Baroda

Captain G. Rahul Singh (56, 90b, 6x4, 2x6) and Rohit Rayudu (23) then put together a 75-run partnership for the third wicket before Rayudu was cleaned up by pacer Priyajitsing Jadeja with a ball that kept low.

At the other end, Rahul Singh looked in fine form, taking particular advantage of Nagwaswalla with some audacious strokes over covers, including a six. However, he too couldn’t stay long, as he was caught off a leading edge while attempting an off-side drive against off-spinner Rinkesh Vaghela.

Gujarat struck with two more quick blows, dismissing Rahul Radesh and Tanay Thyagarajan cheaply, reducing Hyderabad to a precarious 123 for six in the 51st over.

Debutant K. Himateja (58* off 153 balls, 10x4) and Milind (60, 83b, 9x4, 2x6) then fought back, putting together a resilient 99-run stand off 152 balls, with both playing some fluent strokes on either side of the wicket.

Milind was the more aggressive of the two, lofting Gujarat captain Chitan over covers for a six. Meanwhile, Himateja, who was very slow to start—just 39 runs were scored between lunch and tea in 26 overs—gradually opened up, playing some exquisite cover drives.

However, all their good work was undone when Milind, attempting to loft Hingrajia, was caught at long-off, bringing Gujarat back into contention for a first-innings lead.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs BAN LIVE Score Updates, 3rd T20I: Mayank removes Emon early; India 297/6 in 20 overs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Milind’s last-ball dismissal gives Gujarat edge over Hyderabad on Day 2
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. BAN-W vs SA-W Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup: Brits, Wolvaardt begin South Africa’s run chase
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs BAN 3rd T20I: Sanju Samson becomes second-fastest Indian to score hundred in T20Is
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs BAN 3rd T20I: Full list of records broken during India vs Bangladesh in Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Special to score hundred at my home ground, says Tamil Nadu’s Jagadeesan
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Wet outfield and Punjab tail frustrate Kerala on Day 2
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Milind’s last-ball dismissal gives Gujarat edge over Hyderabad on Day 2
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Jagadeesan-Sai Sudharsan partnership helps Tamil Nadu dominate Saurashtra on Day 2
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Akash Singh, the young wanderer finally finds a home in Baroda
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs BAN LIVE Score Updates, 3rd T20I: Mayank removes Emon early; India 297/6 in 20 overs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Milind’s last-ball dismissal gives Gujarat edge over Hyderabad on Day 2
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. BAN-W vs SA-W Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup: Brits, Wolvaardt begin South Africa’s run chase
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs BAN 3rd T20I: Sanju Samson becomes second-fastest Indian to score hundred in T20Is
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs BAN 3rd T20I: Full list of records broken during India vs Bangladesh in Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment