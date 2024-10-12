Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Milind’s last-ball dismissal gives Gujarat edge over Hyderabad on Day 2

Hyderabad all-rounder Chama Milind’s dismissal on the last ball of the day, after scoring a brilliant half-century (60, 83b, 9x4, 2x6), shifted the momentum in Gujarat’s favour as the home team finished on 222 for seven, in reply to Gujarat’s 343, on the second day of the four-day Ranji Trophy Elite Group match at the Gymkhana Ground on Saturday.

Earlier, resuming at its overnight score of 334 for eight, Gujarat folded quickly, adding just nine runs, with Manan Hingrajia (181) missing a huge opportunity to score his maiden first-class double century.

In response, Hyderabad got off to a dismal start. Southpaw and opener Tanmay Agarwal hit a delivery from pacer Chintan Gaja straight to covers in the third over, and in the next, Abhirath Reddy was trapped lbw for a duck by a sharp in-swinger from Arzan Nagwaswalla.

Captain G. Rahul Singh (56, 90b, 6x4, 2x6) and Rohit Rayudu (23) then put together a 75-run partnership for the third wicket before Rayudu was cleaned up by pacer Priyajitsing Jadeja with a ball that kept low.

At the other end, Rahul Singh looked in fine form, taking particular advantage of Nagwaswalla with some audacious strokes over covers, including a six. However, he too couldn’t stay long, as he was caught off a leading edge while attempting an off-side drive against off-spinner Rinkesh Vaghela.

Gujarat struck with two more quick blows, dismissing Rahul Radesh and Tanay Thyagarajan cheaply, reducing Hyderabad to a precarious 123 for six in the 51st over.

Debutant K. Himateja (58* off 153 balls, 10x4) and Milind (60, 83b, 9x4, 2x6) then fought back, putting together a resilient 99-run stand off 152 balls, with both playing some fluent strokes on either side of the wicket.

Milind was the more aggressive of the two, lofting Gujarat captain Chitan over covers for a six. Meanwhile, Himateja, who was very slow to start—just 39 runs were scored between lunch and tea in 26 overs—gradually opened up, playing some exquisite cover drives.

However, all their good work was undone when Milind, attempting to loft Hingrajia, was caught at long-off, bringing Gujarat back into contention for a first-innings lead.