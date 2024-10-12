Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Wet outfield and Punjab tail frustrate Kerala on Day 2

The long delay due to wet outfield and a stubborn tenth wicket stand between Mayank Markande (27 batting) and Siddharth Kaul (15 batting) frustrated host Kerala on the second day of the Ranji Trophy cricket match against Punjab at the KCA-St.Xavier’s College ground here on Saturday.

After the rain wiped away the two sessions on the first day, there was further disappointment for the host on the second day as the wet outfield delayed the start. Though there was no rain, the sun didn’t shine brightly enough to dry the wet patches near the sight screen at the college end. Umpires S.Ravi and Ullas Gandhe after five inspections finally decided to start play at 2.45 p.m. under a bright sky.

Kerala made early inroads but Punjab’s last wicket pair of Mayank and Siddharth added 37 runs in 15 overs as the visitors progressed from 143 for nine to 180 without any further loss at stumps.

Aditya Sarwate on his debut for Kerala took a fifer (5/59) but fluffed an easy catch offered by Siddharth Kaul, when the batter was on nine, off Basil Thampi. It was the second catch which Kerala dropped on the truncated day with captain Sachin Baby dropping Ramandeep Singh off Sarwate in the second over of the day.

The miss didn’t prove costly as Ramandeep Singh (43) threw away his wicket soon after while trying to dominate Sarwate. Ramandeep charged down the track to Sarwate and was stumped by Azharuddeen. Ramandeep and debutant Krish Bhagat (15) added 50 runs for the sixth wicket before the latter feathered a catch to Azharuddeen off Jalaj Saxena. Gurnor Brar (14) struck a towering six off Jalaj but was defeated by a ball that kept low and was castled.

The third debutant in Punjab ranks Emanjot hit a tame return catch to Sarwate as Punjab slumped to 143 for nine. However, Mayank and Siddharth pinched singles and struck the odd big blows to add crucial runs for the last wicket.