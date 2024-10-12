MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs BAN 3rd T20I: Sanju Samson becomes second-fastest Indian to score hundred in T20Is

Sanju Samson became the second-fastest Indian to score a hundred in T20Is during the third match against Bangladesh in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Published : Oct 12, 2024 20:09 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sanju Samson in action during the third T20I match against Bangladesh.
Sanju Samson in action during the third T20I match against Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: K. R. Deepak/The Hindu
infoIcon

Sanju Samson in action during the third T20I match against Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: K. R. Deepak/The Hindu

Sanju Samson became the second-fastest Indian to score a hundred in T20Is during the third match against Bangladesh in Hyderabad on Saturday.

He brought up his maiden T20I century in 40 balls. He struck 11 fours and eight sixes on his way to a 47-ball 111.

Samson sits behind Rohit Sharma who scored a 35-ball hundred against Sri Lanka in 2017. Rohit’s innings is also the joint-fastest hundred in T20Is.

He also registered India’s second-highest second-wicket partnership of 173 runs with Suryakumar Yadav before being dismissed by Mustafizur Rahman.

Courtesy of Samson’s exploits, India blazed its way to 297 for six, the highest T20I score by a full-member nation.

Related Topics

Sanju Samson /

Rohit Sharma /

India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs BAN LIVE Score Updates, 3rd T20I: Mayank removes Emon early; India 297/6 in 20 overs
    Team Sportstar
  2. BAN-W vs SA-W Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup: Brits, Wolvaardt begin South Africa’s run chase
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs BAN 3rd T20I: Sanju Samson becomes second-fastest Indian to score hundred in T20Is
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs BAN 3rd T20I: Full list of records broken during India vs Bangladesh in Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs BAN, 3rd T20I: India scores its joint-highest PowerPlay score in T20Is
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs BAN 3rd T20I: Full list of records broken during India vs Bangladesh in Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs BAN, 3rd T20I: India scores highest T20I team total by a full-member nation
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs BAN: India scores 297/6 - Full list of highest team totals in T20I history
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs BAN, 3rd T20I: Samson, Suryakumar record second-highest 2nd-wicket partnership for India
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs BAN 3rd T20I: Sanju Samson becomes second-fastest Indian to score hundred in T20Is
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs BAN LIVE Score Updates, 3rd T20I: Mayank removes Emon early; India 297/6 in 20 overs
    Team Sportstar
  2. BAN-W vs SA-W Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup: Brits, Wolvaardt begin South Africa’s run chase
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs BAN 3rd T20I: Sanju Samson becomes second-fastest Indian to score hundred in T20Is
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs BAN 3rd T20I: Full list of records broken during India vs Bangladesh in Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs BAN, 3rd T20I: India scores its joint-highest PowerPlay score in T20Is
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment