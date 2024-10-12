IND vs BAN 3rd T20I: Sanju Samson becomes second-fastest Indian to score hundred in T20Is

Sanju Samson became the second-fastest Indian to score a hundred in T20Is during the third match against Bangladesh in Hyderabad on Saturday.
He brought up his maiden T20I century in 40 balls. He struck 11 fours and eight sixes on his way to a 47-ball 111.
Samson sits behind Rohit Sharma who scored a 35-ball hundred against Sri Lanka in 2017. Rohit’s innings is also the joint-fastest hundred in T20Is.
He also registered India’s second-highest second-wicket partnership of 173 runs with Suryakumar Yadav before being dismissed by Mustafizur Rahman.
Courtesy of Samson’s exploits, India blazed its way to 297 for six, the highest T20I score by a full-member nation.
