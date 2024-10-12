India recorded the highest T20 International total by a full-member nation during the third match against Bangladesh in Hyderabad on Saturday.

India ended its 20 overs at 297 for six. The previous-best by a full-member team was 278 for three, scored by Afghanistan against Ireland in 2019. India’s previous highest team score was 260 for five against Sri Lanka in Indore in 2017.

India could have become only the second team after Nepal to breach the 300-run mark in T20Is.

India’s attack was led by Sanju Samson who opened the innings and notched up a century, scoring 111 runs off 47 deliveries. His ton was the second-fastest by an Indian in T20Is.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav contributed too with a 35-ball 75. He added 173 runs for the second wicket with Samson that was the backbone of India’s onslaught.

MORE TO FOLLOW