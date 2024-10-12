MagazineBuy Print

IND vs BAN, 3rd T20I: Samson, Suryakumar record second-highest 2nd-wicket partnership for India

India vs Bangladesh: The pair joined forces at 23 for one after the wicket of Abhishek Sharma and put together 173 runs.

Published : Oct 12, 2024 20:21 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Sanju Samson, right, celebrates his fifty runs with captain Suryakumar Yadav.
India’s Sanju Samson, right, celebrates his fifty runs with captain Suryakumar Yadav. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Sanju Samson, right, celebrates his fifty runs with captain Suryakumar Yadav. | Photo Credit: AP

Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson recorded the second-highest second-wicket partnership for India during the side’s 3rd T20I against Bangladesh in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The pair joined forces at 23 for one after the wicket of Abhishek Sharma and put together 173 runs. The duo fell agonizingly short of breaking the record of 176 runs scored by Samson and Deepak Hooda against Ireland in Malehide in 2022.

Samson led the way with his 47-ball 111 runs, hitting 11 fours and eight maximums. Suryakumar managed 75 runs off just 35 deliveries.

The partnership laid the platform for India to reach 297 for six, the highest team total by a full-nation member. Overall, this was the second-highest T20I team score, behind Nepal’s 314 for three against Mongolia during the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

