Portugal vs Poland LIVE streaming info, Nations League: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play

PREVIEW

Portugal is set to play Poland in its Nations League clash on Saturday at the National Stadium Warsaw.

Portugal has won both its games so far against Croatia and Scotland respectively in its group and is hence leading the standings with six points.

Poland won its opening game against Scotland but lost to Croatia and is third with three points.

Cristiano Ronaldo has ruled out any immediate thought of retirement from international football as he believes he still has plenty to give Portugal, he told a press conference on Monday.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who has been playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia for almost two years now, failed to score as he appeared at a record sixth European Championship this year, with Portugal exiting in the quarterfinals.

In spite of the criticism he received in the press conference Ronaldo said he “never considered leaving the national team” and he has retained the backing of coach Roberto Martinez.

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When and where will the Portugal vs Poland Nations League match kick off? The Portugal vs Poland Nations League match will kick off at 12:15 AM IST, on Siunday, October 13 at the National Stadium Warsaw. Where to watch the live telecast of the Portugal vs Poland Nations League match? The Portugal vs Poland Nations League match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports network. Where to live stream the Portugal vs Poland Nations League match? The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.