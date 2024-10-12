MagazineBuy Print

Saka out of England squad due to leg injury, Jones withdrawn

Saka was forced off in the 51st minute of England’s 2-1 loss to Greece at Wembley on Thursday. England interim manager Lee Carsley had said that Saka suffered a leg injury.

Published : Oct 12, 2024 16:05 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Bukayo Saka of England reacts as he leaves the field to be substituted after receiving medical treatment to an injury.
Bukayo Saka of England reacts as he leaves the field to be substituted after receiving medical treatment to an injury. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
Bukayo Saka of England reacts as he leaves the field to be substituted after receiving medical treatment to an injury. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

England winger Bukayo Saka has returned to Arsenal for further assessment of a leg injury and will miss Sunday’s Nations League match in Finland, the England team said on Saturday.



A 22-man squad will fly to Helsinki ahead of Sunday’s Nations League fixture as Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones has withdrawn due to personal reasons, the team statement added.

READ | Saka leaves England match with leg injury in potential blow to Arsenal

England is in second place in the Group B2 standings, three points behind Greece after three games.

Saka’s injury is a blow for Arsenal with its captain Martin Odegaard also sidelined. Mikel Arteta’s side play Bournemouth away in the Premier League next Saturday. 

